Skoda Previews Sleek New Cabin Designs for Next-Gen Kodiaq & Superb

Skoda has given us a look at what we can expect to see inside the cabin of its next-generation Kodiaq SUV and Superb sedan & wagon lineups.

Headlining the hefty list of upgrades is a new 12.9-inch free-standing infotainment display, a relocated gear selector for the DSG unit to the steering column, a digital instrument cluster and a set of new smart dials.

The relocation of the gear selector has allowed Skoda to make better use of space in the centre console, which now houses a massive, retractable storage area between the driver and front passenger, with more storage at the base of the dash.

The 12.9-inch free-standing infotainment system is Skoda’s largest display to date, which sits atop a set of three new smart dials that can be configured to specific climate, volume or drive mode settings via the settings menu.

More firsts for the Kodiaq and Superb include a new head-up display a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a new 15W wireless phone charger; the Kodiaq picks up two wireless phone chargers in the centre console.

Skoda has also upped power from its four USB-C ports to 45kW, while there’s another 15W port attached to the rear-view mirror, presumably for easy installation of a dash cam.

Skoda is also planning to launch the Kodiaq with a set of new massaging ergo seats, produced from 100% recycled polyester, while the second row picks up a new storage compartment in the centre tunnel.

The Superb picks up a redesigned steering wheel, instrument cluster and some new trim highlights, while the massaging seats will be packaged as an optional extra.

The new layout mirrors more than a few design features teased by parent company Volkswagen for the upcoming Touareg, including the removal of polarising touch-sensitive haptic inputs on the steering wheel.

In the past, VW chiefs have admitted that its touch controls “did a lot of damage” to the brand and have seen the company make a significant backflip on the design.

Skoda’s Head of Interior Design, Peter Olah has said that the ‘smart dials’ have “expanded the intuitive options for controlling the car’s functions, combining the best of both worlds: physical controls and digital displays.”

“These enhancements have paved the way for a more spacious and cosy interior that not only catches the eye but also offers practicality and genuine added value for our customers.”