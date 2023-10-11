Ryan Casha Clinches TGRA 86 Championship in Bathurst Thriller

Ryan Casha has taken out the top spot in the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series (TGRA 86) championship after a thriller at the series finale at Bathurst’s Mt Panorama.
Heading into the weekend, anything was possible with 190 points separating the top five racers in the series, with a total of 300 points at stake in the final round of the 86 Series championship.Casha secured the title with victories at two of a total of three races and a second place at Bathurst, with Campbell Logan and Cody Burcher rounding out the season’s podium.
Amongst the action-packed race weekend, 16-year-old Ryan Tomsett secured the Kaizen Award for the most notable continuous improvement for the 2023 season, securing himself an all-expenses trip to the next 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The TGRA 86 Series’ has been so populated this year that organisers introduced a second-tier Scholarship Series featuring five rounds of action and an evaluation day at Sydney Motor Sport Park.
Organisers picked four rookies from the second-tier series, with 18-year-old Kiwi, Ben Stewart, becoming the Scholarship Series winner and securing himself a fully funded drive in the season finale.16-year-old Alice Buckley took home the Toyota Way Values award while Cody Burcher secured the Best First Year Driver award with a win on his race debut.
“We’re looking forward to next season as we introduce the lighter, faster, more agile GR86 and we will again run a full season of two-tiered competition on some of Australia’s best racing circuits,” says Toyota’s Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo.
Standings at the conclusion of the 2023 TGRA 86 Series can be found below.
- 1st Ryan Casha (1246)
- 2nd Campbell Logan (1118)
- 3rd Cody Burder (1090)
- 4th Reuben Goodall (1078)
- 5th Jarrod Hughes (1002)
- 6th Jack Westbury (970)
- 7th Lachlan Bloxsom (910)
- 8th Clay Richards (908)