Ryan Casha Clinches TGRA 86 Championship in Bathurst Thriller

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Ryan Casha has taken out the top spot in the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series (TGRA 86) championship after a thriller at the series finale at Bathurst’s Mt Panorama.

Heading into the weekend, anything was possible with 190 points separating the top five racers in the series, with a total of 300 points at stake in the final round of the 86 Series championship. Casha secured the title with victories at two of a total of three races and a second place at Bathurst, with Campbell Logan and Cody Burcher rounding out the season’s podium.

Amongst the action-packed race weekend, 16-year-old Ryan Tomsett secured the Kaizen Award for the most notable continuous improvement for the 2023 season, securing himself an all-expenses trip to the next 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The TGRA 86 Series’ has been so populated this year that organisers introduced a second-tier Scholarship Series featuring five rounds of action and an evaluation day at Sydney Motor Sport Park.

Organisers picked four rookies from the second-tier series, with 18-year-old Kiwi, Ben Stewart, becoming the Scholarship Series winner and securing himself a fully funded drive in the season finale. 16-year-old Alice Buckley took home the Toyota Way Values award while Cody Burcher secured the Best First Year Driver award with a win on his race debut.

“We’re looking forward to next season as we introduce the lighter, faster, more agile GR86 and we will again run a full season of two-tiered competition on some of Australia’s best racing circuits,” says Toyota’s Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo.

Standings at the conclusion of the 2023 TGRA 86 Series can be found below.

1st Ryan Casha (1246)

2nd Campbell Logan (1118)

3rd Cody Burder (1090)

4th Reuben Goodall (1078)

5th Jarrod Hughes (1002)

6th Jack Westbury (970)

7th Lachlan Bloxsom (910)

8th Clay Richards (908)