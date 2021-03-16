Rimac C_Two undergoes extreme weather tests in climate chamber (video)

March 16, 2021
Car News, Electric, Rimac, Videos

Development of the insane new Rimac C_Two electric supercar is now in its final stages. The Croatian company has confirmed the model is undergoing a global homologation program, which means it will be available across international markets.

A prototype example has been subjected to extreme climate conditions to ensure it can survive in all markets around the world. Engineers used a special climate chamber to test various systems in simulated temperatures as high as 48C, and as low as -28C.

In these extreme conditions, engineers then tested the vehicle’s in-car climate control systems. With in-car temperatures hitting as high as 70C, the climate control of the vehicle was able to bring that down to a comfortable 22C. And all without putting overloading stress on the vehicle or components.

The prototype was also left overnight with a surrounding temperature of -28C, and with the doors wide open just to really put it to the test. It was so cold a thin layer of ice developed over the car. Rimac says that while fluids began to thicken, as expected, the vehicle’s climate control was able to operate without fault and brought the cabin to temperatures as per the global homologation targets.

After these gruelling tests, the vehicle will undergo the last stages of durability tests, noise and vibration and harshness calibrations, and global product evaluations. Once this is all complete, the C_Two will be ready for production, scheduled for later this year. An official debut for the production model will take place in “just a few months”.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Rimac has sent out a video showing some of the extreme climate chamber tests. Click play below to see how it went.

Tags

Related Articles

Rimac C_Two development includes electromagnetic testing (video)
Rimac C_Two development includes electromagnetic testing (video)
2021 Hyundai Tucson undergoes final testing and quality validation
2021 Hyundai Tucson undergoes final testing and quality validation
Jeep Renegade 4xe, Compass 4xe hybrids complete winter testing
Jeep Renegade 4xe, Compass 4xe hybrids complete winter testing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander previewed, prototypes pushed to limits (video)
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander previewed, prototypes pushed to limits (video)

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.