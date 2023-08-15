Renault Launches Arkana E-Tech Hybrid in Europe, Australian Arrival Next Year

Renault has launched a new version of the E-Tech hybrid version of the Arkana compact crossover SUV, with Australia set to receive the all-new Arkana hybrid at some point in 2024.

Under the bonnet, the Arkana E-Tech pairs a 1.6-litre four-cylinder producing 69kW with a pair of electric motors, one acting as an 18kW starter generator working alongside a 36kW main motor and a 1.2kWh battery pack.

In Europe, the Arkana is offered in three trim levels, including the entry-level Evolution, mid-spec Techno and the range-topping Esprit Alpine, prices for which kick off at the equivalent of $52,680 for the base model and $61,000 for the range-topper.

Renault is yet to confirm which members of the Arkana E-Tech lineup will be making their appearance here in Australia in 2024, though their arrival seems all but certain as Renault expands its E-Tech lineup Down Under.

The 2024 Renault Megane E-Tech is set to arrive in the final quarter of 2023, and comes boasting a fully-electric powertrain and WLTP range figures of 470km.

For the European market, the entry-level Arkana E-Tech Evolution comes riding on 17-inch alloys and receives Renault’s C-shaped LED headlights, climate control, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, keyless entry and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

Stepping up to the Techno variant adds 18-inch alloys, a 10-inch driver display, larger 9.3-inch infotainment display, a black headliner with recycled faux leather upholstery and some added safety gear.

The range-topping Esprit Alpine comes fitted with a heated steering wheel and seats, frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror, adaptive cruise control and faux leather and suede upholstery.

We’ll be sure to report back when we’ve heard anything regarding a timeline, specifications or pricing for the Renault Arkana E-Tech here in Australia.