Porsche to resume production in stages from May 4

Porsche is getting ready to restart production of its sports cars at its Zuffenhausen and Leipzig factories in Germany, following closures due to COVID-19 risks, with work to recommence from May 4.

Like many factories and producers around the world Porsche has had to put a stop to its manufacturing processes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its subsequent lockdown restrictions. It closed up on March 21. Porsche says it has applied all of the required measures in advance to ensure maximum safety for its employees.

The plan is to restart business in stages, with employees from various sectors going back to work step by step. These plans have all been agreed by the Works Council and the Health Management department, Porsche says. Albrecht Reimold, member of the executive board for production and logistics at Porsche, said:

“The restart is an important signal – for our employees as well as for our customers. We have monitored and analysed the situation very carefully right from the start and flexibly adapted processes. Now is the right time to look forward with optimism and to resume work – subject to special precautions.”

Production workers will be required to observe the 1.5m distance rules and work with a face mask in defined areas. Both factories have been given a comprehensive catalogue of measures to keep everyone safe but also to ensure an orderly and efficient resumption of production as quickly as possible. Porsche chairman Oliver Blume said:

“It will take a great deal of effort to get the economic and social system moving again. Everyone must make a contribution to this. It is important to have a positive fundamental attitude. Every crisis also offers opportunities. And we want to make the most of them.”

While production is set to start to resume from next Monday, other areas within Porsche will continue to work under the recent measures. Working from home will continue for many, with online meetings and conferences instead of face-to-face meetings. The ban on business travel also continues to apply.