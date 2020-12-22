Nissan Australia announces ABN drive-away prices for 2021 Navara

Special drive-away prices have been announced for key variants of the 2021 Nissan Navara, available to ABN holders only. The new model is scheduled to arrive in showrooms “early next year”.

Drive-away prices will be available for the SL, ST, ST-X, and the flagship PRO-4X. That range-topping model starts from $59,790 drive-away (manual), which is an attractive figure for a top model. However, that’s for ABN-holders only. The PRO-4X has been developed in Australia and will take on the likes of the Toyota HiLux Rugged X (priced from $62,490 MLP) and the Ford Ranger Wildtrak (from $62,090 MLP).

Moving down the lineup, the ST-X will be available from $55,790 for the manual – that’s quite a step up from the current ST-X, which is currently priced from $46,750 (MLP). Going for the auto requires an additional $1500. It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, leather-accented seats, dual-zone climate, and sat-nav with digital radio.

At the entry end of the range, the SL 4×2 cab-chassis will be available from $32,990 drive-away. It comes with a 120kW/403Nm 2.3-litre turbo-diesel and a manual transmission. The interior also showcases an 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear-view camera, cruise control, and a rear diff lock.

The SL will also be offered in dual-cab 4×4 form, featuring the twin-turbo 2.3 engine producing 140kW and 450Nm. ABN buyers will be able to snap this up from $49,490 drive-away. It comes with the same features as the SL cab-chassis. Speaking about the new model, Stephen Lester, managing director Nissan Australia, said:

“The new Navara offers a compelling package for both prospective and loyal customers. With a tough new design and the addition of more Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, the Navara is the genuine work hard play hard vehicle to cater for a diverse range of customer needs.”

All new models will come with Nissan’s latest Intelligent Mobility safety suite, including autonomous emergency braking, driver attention alert, and at least seven airbags. Trailer sway control and hill-start assist will also come standard. See below for the drive-away prices available to ABN-holders only. The full lineup and regular prices will be announced in the coming months.