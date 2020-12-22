Nissan Australia announces ABN drive-away prices for 2021 Navara

December 23, 2020
Car News, Diesel, Nissan, Turbo, Utes and pickups

Special drive-away prices have been announced for key variants of the 2021 Nissan Navara, available to ABN holders only. The new model is scheduled to arrive in showrooms “early next year”.

Drive-away prices will be available for the SL, ST, ST-X, and the flagship PRO-4X. That range-topping model starts from $59,790 drive-away (manual), which is an attractive figure for a top model. However, that’s for ABN-holders only. The PRO-4X has been developed in Australia and will take on the likes of the Toyota HiLux Rugged X (priced from $62,490 MLP) and the Ford Ranger Wildtrak (from $62,090 MLP).

Moving down the lineup, the ST-X will be available from $55,790 for the manual – that’s quite a step up from the current ST-X, which is currently priced from $46,750 (MLP). Going for the auto requires an additional $1500. It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, leather-accented seats, dual-zone climate, and sat-nav with digital radio.

At the entry end of the range, the SL 4×2 cab-chassis will be available from $32,990 drive-away. It comes with a 120kW/403Nm 2.3-litre turbo-diesel and a manual transmission. The interior also showcases an 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear-view camera, cruise control, and a rear diff lock.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The SL will also be offered in dual-cab 4×4 form, featuring the twin-turbo 2.3 engine producing 140kW and 450Nm. ABN buyers will be able to snap this up from $49,490 drive-away. It comes with the same features as the SL cab-chassis. Speaking about the new model, Stephen Lester, managing director Nissan Australia, said:

“The new Navara offers a compelling package for both prospective and loyal customers. With a tough new design and the addition of more Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, the Navara is the genuine work hard play hard vehicle to cater for a diverse range of customer needs.”

All new models will come with Nissan’s latest Intelligent Mobility safety suite, including autonomous emergency braking, driver attention alert, and at least seven airbags. Trailer sway control and hill-start assist will also come standard. See below for the drive-away prices available to ABN-holders only. The full lineup and regular prices will be announced in the coming months.

SL

Cab Chassis

4X2 Manual

$32,990

ST

Dual cab pickup

4×4 Manual 

$49,490

ST-X

Dual cab pickup

4X4 Manual

$55,790

ST-X

Dual cab pickup

4X4 Automatic

$57,290

PRO-4X

Dual cab pickup

4X4 Manual

$59,790

PRO-4X

Dual cab pickup

4X4 Automatic

$61,290

Tags

Related Articles

2021 Toyota HiLux initial prices revealed, SR5 from $60,1052021 Toyota HiLux initial prices revealed, SR5 from $60,105 August 5, 2020
2021 Nissan Navara revealed, on sale in Australia early next year2021 Nissan Navara revealed, on sale in Australia early next year November 6, 2020
2021 Mazda BT-50 prices confirmed for Australia2021 Mazda BT-50 prices confirmed for Australia September 22, 2020
2020 Nissan Navara update now on sale in Australia2020 Nissan Navara update now on sale in Australia March 19, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.