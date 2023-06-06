New car sales hit record high in May, Toyota on top

Toyota remains top-dog in the Australian automotive landscape, accounting for the most units sold and offering the most popular model as car sales hit record highs for May, 2023.

The data comes from the Federal Chambers of Automotive Industries (FCAI), with its VFACTS report showing that new car sales have jumped 12 per cent compared with May, 2022. A total of 105,694 units were shifted this May.

Year-to-date new car sales stand at 456,833, which is 4.3 per cent higher than the same period in 2022. The significant year-on-yer rise is, at least, partially due to manufacturers catching up on backlogs after Covid-related component shortages and production delays.

Battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are also catching up with their rivals at a rapid pace, accounting for a 7.7 per cent and 15.6 per cent market share, respectively in May.

Tesla actually nabbed a podium finish for the best-selling SUV here in Australia with the Model Y.

In terms of outright sales, Toyota more than doubled its nearest competitor, Mazda, with 18,340 deliveries compared to its domestic rival’s 8475 vehicles. Mazda was followed by Hyundai with 7078 deliveries, Kia with 7000 and Ford with 6251 vehicles.

The Toyota HiLux once again took out line honours for Australia’s most popular model, accounting for 5772 sales, followed by the Ford Ranger with 4110, the Tesla Model Y with 3178, Toyota RAV4 with 2,616 and the MG ZS with 2502 units.

The top 10 models sold here in Australia in May, 2023, can be found below:

Toyota HiLux: 5772 Ford Ranger: 4110 Tesla Model Y: 3178 Toyota RAV4: 2616 MG ZS: 2502 Isuzu D-Max: 2371 Toyota LandCruiser: 2303 Hyundai i30: 2163 Hyundai Tucson: 1911 Mitsubishi Outlander: 1880

The FCAI’s chief, Tony Weber, said that May’s results signify a strong return to business-as-usual for new car deliveries, though the industry is still grappling with long wait times. He said:

“A large portion of vehicles delivered this month would have been ordered during 2022. However, not all issues are resolved, and our members continue to work with their customers to improve delivery times.”