Bugatti Chiron Profilée one-off unveiled, to be auctioned off Feb 1

Bugatti has surprised the automotive world with the announcement of a final Chiron model called the Profilée, which will be auctioned off during a special event in February.

Bugatti describes the new version as an “automotive solitaire”, otherwise known as a diamond or gem set in a piece of jewellery all by itself. It’s positioned as a “less radical interpretation” of the Chiron Pur Sport, with bespoke details and design. Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti Automobiles, said:

“Taking customer wishes to explore a less radical version of the Pur Sport seriously into consideration, we started with the design and development of the Chiron Profilée in Autumn 2020. By the time we saw the pre-series vehicle coming out of production, all Chiron slots limited to just 500 were assigned for. But we knew that what we had created was too beautiful to be hidden away.”

Despite being a one-off variant, Bugatti says it applied full testing and development measures to the Profilée, ensuring it passed its high-quality standards that it applies to all of its vehicles. It showcases a fixed rear wing which not only supports stability up to the car’s 380km/h top speed, it also helps extract heat from the engine compartment.

At the front are a set of wider air intakes and a larger horseshoe front grille, and a new splitter down below. The underbody is also revised so it further increases downforce while maximising airflow. Also helping with handling and stability are a set of stiffer springs, by 10 per cent compared with the Chiron Sport, with 50 per cent more negative camber at the rear. Bugatti says the setup offers “improved grip in bends, without forfeiting any driving comfort”.

Power comes from the monstrous 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine from the Pur Sport model, producing 1103kW (1500PS). Thanks to shorter gear ratios than the Chiron Sport, it can accelerate from o-100km/h in just 2.3 seconds, and 0-200km/h in a mind-blowing 5.5 seconds. The top speed is 380km/h, as mentioned, which is higher than the Pur Sport’s maximum of 350km/h mainly due to less aggressive aero.

The Chiron Profilée is strictly a one-off creation to help send off the Chiron model line, and it’s named after one of Jean Bugatti’s (the son of Ettore Bugatti) first creations, the Type 46. It will go up for auction during a special RM Sotheby’s event in Paris on February 1. Piochon said:

“It is – in every sense – a unique piece in Bugatti’s history and a true collector’s item. And we wanted to give a fair chance to any devotee of the Bugatti brand to acquire this unique car, so we decided to partner with RM Sotheby’s to auction it.”