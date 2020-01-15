2020 Porsche 718 Cayman / Boxster GTS 4.0 flat-six announced

An exciting new engine option has been announced for the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS and Boxster GTS, consisting of a 4.0-litre flat-six. It’s not only more powerful than the current 269kW 2.5-litre turbo flat-four in the GTS, it should also produce a much more thrilling soundtrack.

The flat-six engine is derived from the unit that propels the 718 GT4 models. Power is slightly detuned from 309kW to 294kW, but even still, this is a very serious amount of power for the sports cars. As such, the 0-100km/h sprint can be dispatched in a claimed 4.5 seconds in manual form.

Being the GTS means there are various performance highlights and enhancements to support sporty driving and even track driving. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) comes as standard, lowering the right height by 20mm over the regular 718, while Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) and a mechanical limited-slip differential are also included.

On the outside Porsche has retained the darkened theme from other GTS models. There’s a set of 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels coated in satin-gloss black, with a matching black lip spoiler at the back, black air intake at the front, black fog light surrounds, and black trimming for the new rear bumper bar.

Inside, passengers are hugged in dark Alcantara sports seats, while the steering wheel, centre console, arm rests, and gear selector are also wrapped in the soft, plush material. Buyers can option for a contrasting colour for the seat belts, decorative seams, and GTS emblem on the seats, in either Carmine Red or Chalk.

As standard the 718 GTS 4.0 comes with Porsche Communication Management, including a 7.0-inch touch-screen. It’s paired in with the standard Sport Chrono pack, which offers drivers the opportunity to engage with the Track Precision app, via their smartphone. It is able to record performance data and even shows a special display during track use.

In Australia the models come with cruise control, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a rear-view camera, and sat-nav with Porsche Connect as standard. Apple CarPlay is included, along with Siri voice command. An alarm system with interior surveillance is standard as well.

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 are on sale now, with prices starting from AU$172,400 for the Cayman and from $175,100 for the Boxster (excluding on-roads). Local deliveries are set to commence during the middle of this year.