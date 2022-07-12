Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ launches in Australia, first electric AMG

Mercedes-AMG has announced that deliveries for its first-ever electric vehicle, the EQS 53 4MATIC+, have now started here in Australia.

While the name might be a bit convoluted, you can think of the EQS 53 as the all-electric alternative to AMG versions of the S-Class, meaning there’s a heap of space, comfort and features in a rocket ship of a sedan.

At its heart, the EQS 53 features a dual-motor setup that produces 484kW of power and 950Nm of torque, delivered to all four wheels, while the optional Dynamic Plus package increases power and torque to 560kW/1020Nm.

The company says this translates to a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.8 seconds for the standard EQS 53, while the performance package shaves the time to 3.4 seconds.

Those high-powered e-motors are fed by a 107.8kWh battery pack that offers a claimed 587km of all-electric driving range, which benefits from 400-volt architecture that can be fast-charged at up to 200kW.

It comes riding on 21-inch alloy wheels, while braking power comes courtesy of six-piston 415mm calipers up front and 378mm calipers for the rear, while a set of carbon ceramic brakes will set you back a cool $9990.

Rear-wheel steering and AMG’s adaptive damping system comes as standard for the four-link front and multi-link rear.

Of course, acoustics have always been a top priority for AMG, and the company says it remains a focal point for its EV creations, with both ‘authentic’ and ‘performance’ sounds on offer through the speakers and bass actuator.

Inside, the EQS 53 receives the massive MBUX Hyperscreen that positions three displays side-by-side to create a seamless curved display measuring no less than 1410mm, with augmented-reality navigation and an OLED passenger display included as standard.

Other premium features include AMG sport seats with a hot stone massage function, Nappa leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and a 3D surround sound system from Burmester pushing out 710W through 15 speakers.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a premium German machine without a hefty optional extras list, and the EQS doesn’t disappoint. The Dynamic Plus Package is priced at $7690, while the Energising Comfort pack and Night Package are priced at $9290 and $3990, respectively. Finally, a 22kW AC charging system is priced at $2490, while a Mercedes-Benz wallbox will set you back $1450.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is now officially on sale here in Australia, with prices starting from $328,400 (before on-road costs).