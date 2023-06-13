Meet Renntech’s Mercedes-AMG GT63 that belts out 879kW

Renntech has launched a major performance kit for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63. It’s called the RIIIx, which has officially become the company’s most powerful creation to date.

Peak power figures from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 stand at an immense 879kW/1256Nm – so long as you’ve got access to 100 octane fuel, which offers a 0-97km/h sprint in 2.44 seconds, and a 0-160km/h time of 5.5 seconds.

Give the Renntechh RIIIx access to a drag strip and you’ll crush the quarter mile in 9.9 seconds at 223km/h. Running the unit with 93 octane fuel drops power figures to a measly 709kW/1147Nm.

The massive power upgrades over the standard Mercedes-AMG GT 63 come courtesy of a pair of upgraded turbos, a carbon fibre air intake system, high-pressure fuel pumps, a remapped ECU and a stainless-steel exhaust system.

It comes riding on a set of 21-inch front and 22-inch rear forged aluminium rims covered in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, as well as an aggressive carbon fibre styling package.

The aero-inspired kit includes a front splitter with canards, side skirts, an adjustable rear wing and a more prominent rear diffuser, all of which are lightweight carbon elements.

Renntech’s Mercedes-AMG GT 63 RIIIx kit is priced from AU$142,000 which, of course, does not include the high-priced donor vehicle.