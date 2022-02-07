Maserati launches MC Edition for V8 Ghibli, Levante, Quattroporte

Maserati is launching an all-new model grade for V8 versions of the Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte in the form of the Maserati Corse, or MC Edition, designed to celebrate the company’s hugely-influential racing pedigree.

The Maserati Corse (MC) Edition will be made available across the range of the company’s V8 creations, including the Ghibli, Quatroporte and the Levante SUV, with prices yet to be confirmed.

What we do know, however, is that the special editions will receive two exclusive colour options: Giallo Corse and Blu Vittoria, in a throwback to the company’s racing history that started 96 years ago with the Tipo 26 taking out the 1500cc class at the Targa Florio, with none other than Alfieri Maserati behind the wheel.

The MC Edition will also include a set of bespoke 22-inch wheels for the Levante, while the MC variants of the Ghibli and Quattroporte ride on 21-inch alloys with a gloss black finish, paired with blue brake calipers.

Inside, the upgrade includes an electronic sunroof, updated Driver Assistance package and an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, blue carbon fibre across the cabin, yellow and blue stitching on the Nero Pienofiore black leather seats, and an MC Edition logo on the headrest.

Maserati says the MC Edition will be available for the Levante SUV, Ghibli and Quattroporte here in Australia from this month, with prices yet to be finalised.