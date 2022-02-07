Kia was best-selling car brand in UK in January, first time ever

Kia was able to round out the month of January as the UK’s best-selling single car brand on the market after it shipped 10,504 units, accounting for its best-ever market share of 9.1 per cent; the first time Kia has achieved this in its 30 year history.

Kia says that the milestone was hit with the success of its mid-size Sportage SUV, which topped the UK’s sale charts as the best-selling vehicle for the month, with a total of 3458 units sold. The Sportage was supported by the Niro, which also scored a podium finish in third place, after reporting 2372 sales for the month.

Specifically, Kia says that sales of its fully-electric e-Niro have increased significantly, with its all-electric range contributing to a 19 per cent growth in sales for the month, which is expected to grow as Kia continues to introduce new EV and PHEV models.

All up, Kia’s portfolio of electrified vehicles in the UK now stands at 10, with sales of EV, plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) and hybrid variants accounting for one-third of its overall sales for the month of January.

In total, Kia has delivered 90,817 vehicles in the UK for the year of 2021, reporting a market share of 5.5 per cent. The company expects that its all-new Sportage and Niro models, combined with the launch of Kia’s all-electric EV6, are expected to account for two-thirds of its overall sales in 2022. Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia UK, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for our brand and our dealer network, who have all worked hard to deliver our award-winning model line-up to customers. These record results are partly down to us having better supply than many, but they also clearly reflect the growing demand for our brand and for our rang of new cars, which we have seen progressively increase since last summer.”