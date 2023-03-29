AMG Hybrid Mercedes-Benz Performance News Turbo V8

Mansory reveals bold upgrades for Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mansory is back, and this time it has turned its attention to one of the most powerful Mercedes-Benz vehicles on the market, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid.

Mercedes-AMG launched the GT63 S E Performance last year with a monstrous 620kW/1470Nm from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo hybrid V8, but of course, that wasn’t enough for the team at Mansory.

As a result, the firm has been working away at some performance tweaks that bring its new outputs to 656kW and 1490Nm, which has dropped the 0-100km/h time to 2.8 seconds and increased the top speed to 320km/h.

The company says its “extensive” chassis revisions have increased the GT 63’s agility while also providing a nice lowered stance on the road.

Of course, Mansory’s obscene styling treatment for its vehicles is once again on show, with a custom carbon fibre bonnet gaining a heap of aggressive new intakes, a new front splitter and grille design with yellow highlights and a new rear wing. The stock 20-inch rims are also replaced with a set of 22-inch wheels.

The treatment extends into the cabin, which weaves quilted leather and carbon fibre together with a heap of yellow highlights. Basically, if you want to stand out, this will help you do that.

