AMG Car News Hybrid Mercedes-Benz Turbo V8

Mercedes-AMG reveals first hybrid model; 620kW GT 63 S E Performance

Brett Davis

The first hybrid Mercedes-AMG has debuted, in the form of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance. Yes, the name is a bit of a mouthful, but so are the fun facts and figures.

Power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that’s matched to an electric motor assist system, and integrated starter generator. The V8 produces a whopping 470kW and 900Nm alone, while the electric motor supplies an additional 150kW and 320Nm.

Combined, the total system output is a mega 620kW (843hp) and between 1010-1470Nm. As you’d probably appreciate, all of this is sent through a “4Matic Performance” all-wheel drive system to ensure the grunt is put to good use.

Speaking of which, Mercedes-AMG claims 0-100km/h comes up in a ridiculous 2.9 seconds. That’s as quick as many of the current, fully-fledged supercars that are out at the moment. And this is a luxury four-door vehicle. The top speed is also frightening, at 316km/h.

Despite the incredible performance the fuel economy is also impressive, rated at 8.6L/100km. The emissions output is 196g/km. This is all thanks to the car’s ability to drive under electric power alone, albeit for a range of 12km.

Being an AMG model, drivers can of course enjoy a range of performance components, such as AMG Ride Control+ suspension with adjustable settings, as well as AMG ceramic brakes. Lots of special AMG treatment is applied inside, including AMG menus within the MBUX infotainment suite, and chunky hip-hugging sports seats.

The swooping four-door coupe also expresses a neat and tidy aero package on the outside, with a new-look front apron, subtle side skirts, and an active rear spoiler. A set of trademark quad-outlet exhausts poke out, with a diffuser in between. There’s also a set of 20-inch and 21-inch alloy wheels.

The GT 63 S E Performance hybrid is set to go on sale later this year, although Australian details are yet to be outlined. We’ll update this story when we hear more.

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He’s obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

See author's posts

In,

More Stories