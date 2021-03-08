Manhart reveals MH3 & MH4 600 upgrades for 2021 BMW M3/M4

March 8, 2021
BMW, M, Performance News, Turbo

It hasn’t taken long for tuners to get their hands on the all-new 2021 BMW M3 and M4. Renowned BMW doer-upperer Manhart has just unveiled its MH3 600 and MH4 600 packages for the M3 and M4, which add enhancements to styling and performance.

Under the bonnet is the new S58 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine which produces up to 375kW and 650Nm in the standard models. That makes it the most powerful M3 and M4 ever. However, Manhart managed to find more power through an upgraded exhaust system and the installation of its MHtronik Powerbox engine computer.

Just with these changes the M3 and M4, in Competition spec, produce up to 456kW (620PS/600hp) and 750Nm. That’s some serious go for a mid-size sedan/coupe. Manhart hasn’t mentioned any performance times but considering the standard 375kW M3 does 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, we’d suggest a time of around 3.5 or less for the MH3.

To help with handling Manhart proposes a set of lowered springs by H&R, while bespoke Concave One forged wheels, measuring 21×9.0 inches on the front and 21×10.5 on the back, wear 265/30 and 305/25 tyres to help with grip. The tuner also offers an optional gold pinstripe for the rims.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Lastly, the exterior and that controversial front grille receive a custom carbon fibre makeover. The aerodynamics package adds a special bonnet, front splitter, side skirts, and a new rear spoiler and diffuser element for a wide and low theme. This is topped off with carbon fibre exhaust outlets.

Manhart says this is only phase 1 of the tuning upgrades it is planning, with the second phase set to “go a step further”. Expect even more power, and who knows, maybe the next package will concentrate on the upcoming xDrive AWD option which will arrive later this year.

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

Manhart devises Toyota Supra 'GR 450' tuning upgrades
Manhart devises Toyota Supra 'GR 450' tuning upgrades April 17, 2020
Manhart announces 'GR 550' tuning kit for Toyota Supra
Manhart announces 'GR 550' tuning kit for Toyota Supra December 19, 2020
Manhart tunes Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography with 'SV600' kit
Manhart tunes Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography with 'SV600' kit June 1, 2020
Tuner already planning upgrades for 2021 Ford Bronco
Tuner already planning upgrades for 2021 Ford Bronco July 30, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.