LDV confirms first electric ute for Australia with eT60, arrives November

LDV is looking to cement itself into automotive history with the introduction of the eT60 which is set to arrive in November, marking the first all-electric mainstream ute in Australia.

The news comes as LDV introduces its battery-electric assault for the Australian market which includes the eT60 ute, as well as a battery-electric van and people mover.

In terms of the ute, the company says that its eT60 shares all the important chassis hardware with the standard T60 range, and will be introduced to Australian buyers in double-cab form.

Underneath, the eT60 uses an 88.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a WLTP-certified range of 330km per charge, with no word just yet on outputs for the electric motor, or potential dual-motor setup.

LDV says its 88.5kWh pack can be DC fast-charged from 20-80 per cent in around 45 minutes, while a 5-100 per cent charge with an 11kW charger at home takes nine hours.

The introduction of the eDeliver 9 marks the first battery-electric van we’ve seen from the company. It will be available in long wheelbase form, with mid and high-roof variants on offer, as well as a cab-chassis option.

The LDV eDeliver9 receives the same 88.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack fitted to the eT60 ute, however, the added weight has brought the WLTP-tested range down to 280km for the mid-roof variant.

Finally, LDV says that its Mifa 9 premium people-mover will also make its debut in November, with the seven-seat variant arriving as the first of three MIFA 9 grades planned for Australia.

Under the futuristic bodywork, the Mifa 9 receives the largest battery pack of the LDV lineup, in the form of a 90kWh lithium-ion system that translates to a range of 440km on the WLTP cycle.

The only other details we’ve got to report on the Mifa 9 so far is the generous safety package that buyers can expect to receive, with AEB, adaptive cruise control, rear collision warnings and lane departure warnings set to be included as standard.

Full specifications and prices for the LDV eT60, eDeliver 9 and the Mifa 9 are set to be revealed later in the year.