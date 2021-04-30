2022 Hyundai Tucson on sale in Australia from $34,500

Following our earlier leak on 2022 Hyundai Tucson specifications for Australia, the local arm has now announced the official details and prices ahead of its arrival next week.

The 2022 Tucson is a big one – figuratively, and it is physically larger than the outgoing model. It’s an all-new model, showcasing a bold new design, new levels of technology, and it’s available with a sporty N Line pack for the first time. The new model also appears to be lighter in weight, according to the specs against the equivalent outgoing models.

Three main trim levels are being launched in Australia, from the Tucson (no badge), Elite, to the top Highlander. As revealed earlier this year, all three grades are available with an optional N Line package. This brings in various exciting enhancements, such as unique 19-inch alloy wheels, an N Line bodykit, LED headlights and taillights, black front grille and silver skid plates, and a special steering wheel and seats.

The N Line pack does not include any additional power for the engine, or enhanced suspension or brakes or anything serious like that. Instead, think of it as a sporty pack to spruce up the SUV’s overall theme. Again, the fact that it is available on all trim grades is quite unique for the market – usually such kits are reserved only for the top models.

Hyundai Australia is offering three powertrain setups, and unfortunately we miss out on the beaut new 1.6 turbo hybrid (169kW) and 195kW plug-in hybrid options offered overseas. This is due to other markets having proper emissions regulations, which forces manufacturers to offer efficient options. As such, production output for the hybrids is funnelled to those regions.

Anyway, Australian buyers do have a wide variety of options. The opening powertrain is a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder, direct from the latest ‘Smartstream’ family. It produces 115kW and 192Nm, and comes matched to a six-speed auto with front-wheel drive.

Next up, buyers have the new 1.6-litre turbo-petrol option. It might seem like the same engine as before, but it’s actually a new Smartstream unit. For the 2022 Tucson it produces 132kW and 265Nm, and comes matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto with all-wheel drive. We’re not sure why Hyundai hasn’t provided the 150kW tune, as seen in the smaller and lighter i30 N line.

Lastly, a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder is available for fuel-sipping economy. It’s also part of the Smartstream family, and produces 137kW and 416Nm (up from 136kW/400Nm in the outgoing CRDi unit). This engine is matched to a new eight-speed automatic, with all-wheel drive.

In the AWD models the driveline includes a HTRAC multi-mode system with variable torque split between the front and rear axles. It can also control braking between the left and right wheels for optimum stability. In Sport mode, for example, the system tries to send more torque to the rear axle, while Eco mode aims to reduce loads to improve economy.

Hyundai Australia says it has carried out local testing of the new chassis, suspension, and steering setup with the new model However, it says no changes needed to be made. The company applies local input with almost all of its models (except the iLoad, as far as we know), but this time only local tests were carried out with no tuning. Hyundai Australia’s product planning and development specialist, Tim Rodgers, said the new model “passed with flying colours”, and that the local team is “super happy with it”.

Inside, as previously revealed, the interior takes a huge step toward the future. The base model features an 8.0-inch touch-screen display and a 4.2-inch display for the instrument cluster. However, the Elite and Highlander introduce a crisp new 10.25-inch touch-screen, with the Highlander adding another 10.25-inch screen for the instrument cluster. As a bonus, all N Line pack models get the big digital cluster as well.

In terms of safety gear, the 2022 Tucson comes standard with tyre pressure monitoring, blind-spot collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, junction turning assist, a rear-view camera, and of course autonomous emergency braking. Stepping up to the Elite adds blind-spot collision avoidance assist, front and rear parking sensors, and radar-type rear seat alert. The Highlander adds blind-spot view monitoring via a side camera, displayed within the digital instrument cluster.

The new model goes on sale from the following prices (excluding on-road costs). We will be at the official launch event next week, with all media reviews under embargo until May 7.

2022 Hyundai Tucson 2.0MPi: $34,500

2022 Hyundai Tucson 2.0MPi N Line: $38,000

2022 Hyundai Tucson Elite 2.0MPi: $39,000

2022 Hyundai Tucson Elite 2.0MPi N Line: $41,000

2022 Hyundai Tucson Elite 1.6T: $43,000

2022 Hyundai Tucson Elite 1.6T N Line: $45,000

2022 Hyundai Tucson Elite 2.0CRDi: $45,000

2022 Hyundai Tucson Elite 2.0CRDi N Line: $47,000

2022 Hyundai Tucson Highlander 2.0MPi: $46,000

2022 Hyundai Tucson Highlander 2.0MPi N Line: $47,000

2022 Hyundai Tucson Highlander 1.6T: $50,000

2022 Hyundai Tucson Highlander 1.6T N Line: $51,000

2022 Hyundai Tucson Highlander 2.0CRDi: $52,000

2022 Hyundai Tucson Highlander 2.0CRDi N Line: $53,000