Jeep adds new cargo cover accessories for Gladiator in Australia

Jeep has launched some new cargo cover accessories for the rugged Gladiator ute in Australia, including a new sports bar option.

Headlining the release is a new soft tonneau cover, a new sports bar, and a new fully-electric RollTrac unit for the tray bed. These can be opted as an all-in-one package, or individually.

Priced from $935, the soft tonneau cover features an adjustable tension and bungee system for cargo peeking above the tray, which is easy to remove and stow in the tray when it’s not needed.

The cover can be fitted in combination with a new sports bar that receives a matte black powder-coat finish, which is compatible with Jeep’s existing light bars or antennas; the soft tonneau and sports bar combination is priced at $2424.

Finally, Jeep’s $4617 RollTrac cover features a set of waterproof aluminium slats with a black powder-coated finish, and receives a separate lockable storage box at the front of the unit. Opting for a combination of the RollTrac cover and sports bar comes at a cost of $5351 (prices listed here exclude GST).

Jeep says that its accessories can be fitted to any and all Gladiator variants, and are available at any of Jeep’s 60 dealerships across Australia. Director of customer experience at Stellantis Australia, Stephen Lester, said:

“Now even more owners in the thriving Jeep community can fully embrace the ‘live like a Gladiator’ mantra and put their own mark on their vehicle.”