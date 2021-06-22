2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed going ahead, under ‘pilot event’ guidelines

June 22, 2021
Organisers of one of the most significant automotive events in the world, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, have confirmed the festival will go ahead for 2021, albeit with some COVID-inspired changes after last year’s event was cancelled.

Technically, the Festival of Speed will run as a pilot event as part of the Events Research Programme in the UK. Translated into plain english, Goodwood has been given the official go-ahead on a number of provisions from the National Health Service (NHS).

It means punters will be able to attend the event between Thursday July 8 through to Sunday July 11, provided they can return a negative COVID test, or have had at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks before the event. Unvaccinated punters will need to provide a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of their arrival at the event to be granted entry to the event.

Organisers say that in spite of the health limitations, this year’s theme of “Maestros – Motorsport’s Great All-Rounders” will be an inspirational way to kick up spirits after the UK’s tough lockdowns.

Appearances from past and current Formula 1 teams and drivers, as well as a new interactive display celebrating Lotus’s racing heritage and, of course, the iconic Shootout should be enough to excite the crowd.

Punters that purchased tickets for last year’s Festival of Speed will be able to roll their passes over to the 2021 event, and the organisers say there is a limited number of tickets for Thursday’s activities still available. Tickets for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday are sold out.

