Isuzu tops 2020 Roy Morgan customer satisfaction awards in Australia

Isuzu Ute Australia has taken out the top spot in Roy Morgan’s 2020 customer satisfaction ratings, edging out last year’s winner, Lexus, and all major brands to take out the ‘Best of the Best’ award across multiple categories.

Roy Morgan’s Annual Customer Satisfaction Awards crowned Isuzu as the car manufacturer of the year, with Toyota taking out the award for major car manufacturer of the year. This is Isuzu’s fourth consecutive victory in the car manufacturers category.

While Toyota might have taken out the award for major car manufacturer of the year, Roy Morgan named Isuzu as the best of the best, meaning that it out-performed competitors in the retail, finance, telecommunications, utility and tourism sectors for customer satisfaction on a consistent basis.

In total, Isuzu averaged a customer satisfaction score of 94.92 per cent, which saw it take overall top honours after edging out First Choice Liquor who scored 94.88 per cent.

The top five overall customer satisfaction scores were rounded out by Isuzu, First Choice Liquor, Apple iPhone, Toyota and RAA. Beyond Bank Australia, Aussie Broadband, Schnitz, Bunnings and ALDI made up the top ten.

Interestingly, Isuzu also took out the ‘Best of the Best’ award back in 2018. Its latest award was the result of seven monthly victories within the car manufacturer of the year category, six of which were consecutive monthly victories between March and August, 2020.

Lexus took out second spot on Roy Morgan’s list with five monthly victories, with the company adding that Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Suzuki also performed admirably. Roy Morgan’s CEO, Michele Levine, said:

“Isuzu Ute has excelled during an unprecedented year to take out the Roy Morgan “Best of the Best’ Award for the second time in 2020. Isuzu Ute’s exceptional seven monthly victories in the Car Manufacturer of the Year category to finish just ahead of last year’s winner, Lexus with five wins. “The win by Isuzu Ute continues the domination of the Car Manufacturers although this year was tighter than ever before with Isuzu Ute’s average customer satisfaction of 94.92% during the year only 0.04% ahead of second-placed First Choice Liquor on 94.88%.”

The results come from interviews from an average of 50,000 Australians aged 14-plus in the time periods of 12 months to January 2020, through to 12 months to December 2020.