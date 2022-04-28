Car News Ineos SUV Turbo

2023 Ineos Grenadier lineup and full prices confirmed for Australia

Australian prices and specifications for the interesting new Ineos Grenadier have been revealed. It enters the local market as one of the most hardcore off-road SUVs you can buy.

Clearly designed with inspiration from the old Land Rover Defender, three trim levels of the Grenadier are available in Australia. Including a five-seat wagon and two-seat utility configuration. There’s the base model, described as a blank canvas, no nonsense workhorse which is ready to be modified, as well as the Trailmaster Edition and Fieldmaster Edition.

All three are powered by a BMW 3.0-litre turbo inline-six in diesel or petrol form, matched to an eight-speed automatic. They all feature permanent four-wheel drive and come with a two-speed transfer case with a centre diff lock. Underneath is a box-sectioned ladder frame chassis with a galvanised steel body, strung by heavy duty coil suspension.

Full engine specifications are yet to be confirmed, while preliminary fuel consumption figures stand at 11.8L/100km for the diesel and 15.3L/100km for the petrol, according to the WLTP cycle. Final figures have not yet been officially announced.

Stepping up to the Trailmaster adds a raised intake, class 3 NAS tow hitch and electronics, an auxiliary battery, with an on-board compass and altimeter. Front and rear diff locks are available. The Fieldmaster then gets 17-inch alloy wheels (over steel), locking wheel nuts, leather trim and heated front seats, and Safari windows.

Interested buyers can place an order now with a fully refundable $5000 deposit. The company is aiming to launch around 185 service sites around the country, with services recommended every 12 months. Prices start from the following (excluding on-roads):

2023 Ineos Grenadier 5-seat wagon 3.0T petrol or diesel: $85,500
2023 Ineos Grenadier Trailmaster 5-seat wagon 3.0T petrol or diesel: $96,495
2023 Ineos Grenadier Fieldmaster 5-seat wagon 3.0T petrol or diesel: $96,495

2023 Ineos Grenadier 2-seat utility 3.0T petrol or diesel: $84,500
2023 Ineos Grenadier Trailmaster 2-seat utility 3.0T petrol or diesel: $95,495
2023 Ineos Grenadier Fieldmaster 2-seat utility 3.0T petrol or diesel: $95,495

