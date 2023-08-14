Fisker Ronin Revealed ahead of 2025, Company Aiming for Power Outputs of 735kW

Fisker has given us an up close and personal look at the Ronin Super GT car, with the company eyeing off power ouputs over 735kW and a sticker price of USD $385,000 ahead of deliveries kicking off in the second half of 2025.

The company gave us a brief look at the Ronin last week, though now we’ve got some close-ups from all angles, and we think it’s fair to say that the Ronin is quite the looker.

The Ronin rides on a new aluminium space frame with the battery cells integrated into the frame itself and features a folding retractable carbon fibre hardtop and massive 23-inch wheels.

Fisker says the Ronin has targeted range figures around 965km, though hasn’t specified just how large that battery pack will be.

Fisker took aim at companies creating SUVs and says that its radical platform offers enough space for five people without sacrificing driving enjoyment with a raised platform.

The renders provided don’t give us a great look at the interior layout, though the company is planning on a 17-inch display smack bang on the dash and a heap of recycled materials weaved throughout the cabin.

Fisker says that just 999 examples of the Ronin are set to be produced, the first of which is slated to hit the road in 2025.

“Our goal was to create a classic grand touring car, updated for the 21st century and engineered for customers who want to drive from Los Angles to Napa Valley on a single charge, or take on the autobahn at steady high speeds without concern for battery capacity,” says CEO Henrick Fisker.