Genesis G80 and GV80 score 5-star ANCAP safety rating

May 27, 2021
Car News, Genesis, Safety, SUV

ANCAP’s latest round of crash test analysis has confirmed the new Genesis G80 and GV80 luxury vehicles pass the five-star credentials with flying colours. These are some of the most expensive vehicles rated by ANCAP.

Premium vehicles are usually excluded from crash tests, but the Genesis duo have scored impressive results. The local division assessed crash test data conducted by the Euro NCAP team, and found both the G80 large sedan and GV80 large SUV perform more than well enough for the five-star score.

Breaking down the specific focus areas, both models achieved a score of 91 per cent for adult occupant production, while the G80 scores 86 per cent for child occupant production, and the GV80 topped it with 88 per cent.

In other areas, the G80 achieved a score of 77 per cent for vulnerable road user (pedestrian) protection and 80 per cent for its on-board active safety assist systems. The GV80 was given 66 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 79 per cent for its safety assist technologies.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The five-star scores apply to the 2.5 turbo-petrol and 2.2 turbo-diesel variants of the G80, with the flagship 3.5T AWD remaining unrated. Similarly, the top score applies to the 2.5T and 3.0TD versions of the GV80, with the top 3.5T AWD standing unrated. Speaking about the results, ANCAP chief executive, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“These are impressive results. The GV80 also gives consumers some insight into ANCAP’s future plans, with all variants equipped as standard with a Child Presence Detection system. While this feature is not yet scored as part of the official ANCAP rating process, it paves the way for a new aspect we’ll be introducing from 2023.”

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

2021 Mazda BT-50 awarded 5-star ANCAP safety (videos)
2021 Mazda BT-50 awarded 5-star ANCAP safety (videos)
2021 Kia Carnival awarded 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video)
2021 Kia Carnival awarded 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video)
2021 Kia Sorento scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video)
2021 Kia Sorento scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video)
Jeep Gladiator gets 3-star ANCAP safety rating (video)
Jeep Gladiator gets 3-star ANCAP safety rating (video)

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.