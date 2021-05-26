Genesis G80 and GV80 score 5-star ANCAP safety rating

ANCAP’s latest round of crash test analysis has confirmed the new Genesis G80 and GV80 luxury vehicles pass the five-star credentials with flying colours. These are some of the most expensive vehicles rated by ANCAP.

Premium vehicles are usually excluded from crash tests, but the Genesis duo have scored impressive results. The local division assessed crash test data conducted by the Euro NCAP team, and found both the G80 large sedan and GV80 large SUV perform more than well enough for the five-star score.

Breaking down the specific focus areas, both models achieved a score of 91 per cent for adult occupant production, while the G80 scores 86 per cent for child occupant production, and the GV80 topped it with 88 per cent.

In other areas, the G80 achieved a score of 77 per cent for vulnerable road user (pedestrian) protection and 80 per cent for its on-board active safety assist systems. The GV80 was given 66 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 79 per cent for its safety assist technologies.

The five-star scores apply to the 2.5 turbo-petrol and 2.2 turbo-diesel variants of the G80, with the flagship 3.5T AWD remaining unrated. Similarly, the top score applies to the 2.5T and 3.0TD versions of the GV80, with the top 3.5T AWD standing unrated. Speaking about the results, ANCAP chief executive, Carla Hoorweg, said: