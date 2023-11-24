ANCAP Secures Five-Year Funding Deal from Aus Government

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has secured additional government funding that will help to fund Australia’s independent consumer safety organisation for another five years.

Officially, the Australian Government has committed $16.3 million over the next five years to “assist ANCAP in delivering and enhancing its highly-valued and independent passenger and light commercial vehicle safety test and rating program.” ANCAP says that securing the added funding will also help it prioritise its safety ratings and test methodology for the next-generation of battery-electric vehicles.

For reference, the Australian Government is not the sole financier of the ANCAP program. Instead, it is one of 21 member organisations that provide financial support for research, testing and consumer advocacy programs.

The organisation says that the funding commitment will also help to expand ANCAP’s influence to campaign for road safety “challenges among a broader range of vehicle types and market segments.”

This means that commercial vans and large utility vehicles may well come into the sphere of ANCAP’s safety tests.

In its release, ‘conservative’ estimates of the value of ANCAP enhancing the safety of Australian fleets have been put as high at $442.2 million. It adds that in 2021 alone, ANCAP’s influence in “expediting the fitment” of AEB braking, lane-keep assist and centre airbags has been attributed to saving nine lives and reducing injuries by 236 instances.

“Encouraging the prioritisation and proliferation of vehicle safety features and promoting consumer and fleet uptake of newer, greener and inherently safer vehicles are clear actions identified in the NRSS and we’re proud to support ANCAP in delivering these objectives,” says the Federal Assistant Minister for Infrastructure & Transport, Carol Brown.

“Every life lost on our roads is one too many, and this renewed commitment will have a direct impact on reducing the number of lives lost and serious injuries sustained on Australia’s roads,” she added.

ANCAP’s CEO, Carla Hoorweg added that “the Australian Government is a key contributor to ANCAP, and this renewed commitment will ensure the acceleration of road safety benefits for all Australians.”