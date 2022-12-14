2023 Nissan Pathfinder now on sale in Australia, priced from $54,190

After months of drumming up excitement, Nissan’s fifth-generation 2023 Pathfinder SUV has officially arrived here in Australia, with prices kicking off from $54,190 and stretching out to $80,227 for the range-topper.

Nissan’s latest eight-seat SUV comes packing a 3.5-litre V6 petrol up front producing 202kW/340Nm, with power put to the road via a nine-speed automatic in favour of the previous CVT automatic.

Fuel economy figures for the Pathfinder stand at 10L/100km on the combined cycle for 2WD variants, rising to 10.5L/100km for the AWD lineup, while braked towing figures stand at 2700kg.

The lineup kicks off from $54,190 for the entry-level ST 2WD which comes packed with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, tri-zone climate control, heated front seats, a 10.8-inch head-up display, 7.0-inch TFT driver’s display and a 9.0-inch infotainment system with digital radio, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Standard safety tech for the entry-level Pathfinder includes a predictive forward collision warning system, blind-spot warning and intervention, lane departure warnings and prevention, rear cross-traffic alerts, adaptive cruise control and nine airbags throughout the cabin.

From here, the range moves to the ST-L 4WD that adds LED fog lights, roof rails, a powered boot lift, front parking sensors, digital view monitor and Nissan’s ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving tech. The Ti picks up heated seats, leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging and a 13-speaker BOSE sound system.

Finally, the range-topping Ti-L 4WD comes fitted with 20-inch alloys, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and a set of captain’s chairs in the rear of the cabin.

The new model is on sale now and prices have jumped slightly for most of the range since the original announcement in July (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Pathfinder ST 2WD: $54,190

2023 Pathfinder ST-L 4WD: $61,790

2023 Pathfinder Ti 2WD: $65,910

2023 Pathfinder Ti 4WD: $70,030

2023 Pathfinder Ti-L 4WD: $80,227