2023 Mazda6 announced with 20th anniversary special edition

Mazda is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its iconic Mazda6 here in Australia with a special edition variant set to arrive as part of the 2023 update, showcasing a handful of styling tweaks and even some powertrain improvements for the range-toppers.

After a 20-year sales career in Australia spanning three generations, Mazda has delivered more than 144,000 examples of its Mazda6 which was, at one point in time, the company’s second-most popular model.

To celebrate, the company is releasing a special 20th Anniversary variant next year, which will be based on the range-topping Atenza. It will come in a choice of new exterior colour options – Artisan Red and Rhodium White metallic – as well as don unique badges, a glossy silver grille and a set of bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the 20th Anniversary special gains a tan interior featuring Nappa leather and synthetic suede highlights with a set of embossed headrests.

Mazda is set to give the higher-spec turbocharged range a revised 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol with power increases from 170kW to 173kW, and torque boosted by 8Nm lower down in the rev range to its maximum of 420Nm.

Across the 2023 Mazda6 range, all variants gain a revised power steering system that offers more feedback at high speeds, while GT SP and Atenza variants welcome cruising and traffic support, while Touring variants and higher gain Qi wireless charging and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Other changes for the updated Mazda6 lineup include a set of glossy black front and rear bumpers of the GT SP, while the wagon introduces a set of black roof rails, and all Atenza variants pick up a black Nappa leather interior.

Mazda says that its Mazda6 20th Anniversary edition is set to arrive in the early stages of 2023, with prices to be revealed closer to its launch next year. Mazda Australia managing director Vinish Bhindi said:.

“For many years, Mazda6 has captivated driving enthusiasts with its clever mix of dynamics and style, to the point where it was our best-selling model behind the Mazda3 in the mid-2000s. Mazda6 retains a loyal following of fans, and the 20th Anniversary Edition is a special nod to those customers who share our passion for driving for the fun of it.”