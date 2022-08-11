2023 Hyundai Palisade review – Australian launch (video)

Hyundai’s biggest vehicle on sale in Australia, the Palisade, has been treated to a neat facelift for 2023, with updates providing a more refined drive experience as well as enhanced comfort and convenience inside.

The Palisade has enjoyed decent success in Australia since it arrived in December 2020, accumulating around 6045 sales so far. It’s a strange one though because it competes in the same ‘large SUV’ market segment as the Santa Fe. But, like Toyota and Mazda, having two options in the fierce 7-seat SUV market is obviously a good idea. And besides, the Palisade is pitched as not only a larger alternative to its Santa Fe sibling, but also a more up-market and luxurious proposition.

Reiterating that latter point is the fact that around 6 per cent of the previous model’s sales were made up of the base model – buyers are clearly attracted to its luxury appeal. So, understandably, the local arm has dropped the base model for MY2023. Now just the Elite and Highlander are available, and both can be had with a front-wheel drive petrol V6 or an all-wheel drive 2.2 turbo-diesel four-cylinder.

All feature an eight-speed auto and all can be had in either eight-seat format or a more exclusive seven-seat configuration with two captain’s chairs for the middle row.

For this test we’re at the official media launch event which took place last week. We mainly drove the Highlander 2.2D in seven-seat form, and the V6 Elite in eight-seat form. We also managed to conduct our usual ‘0-100 and engine sound’ video in the Highlander 2.2D eight-seater – embedded further below.

2023 Hyundai Palisade Highlander 2.2D (8-seater) – THE SPECS

Engine: 2.2-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder

Output: 147kW@3800rpm / 440Nm@1750-2750rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

Wheels: F: 20×7.5, 245/50

ANCAP: Five stars

Tare weight: 2019kg

Power-to-weight: 13.73:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 7.3L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 71L/Diesel

Power efficiency: 20.13kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 4.26 seconds*

0-100km/h: 9.53 seconds*

60-110km/h: 6.90 seconds*

1/4 mile: 16.91 seconds at 133.0km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.631g

100-0km/h braking: 3.16 seconds at 40.16 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.245g

Decibel at idle: 45*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 75*

Priced from: $79,900

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2023 Hyundai Palisade – THE PACKAGE

This is just a facelift and not an all-new model, but boy what a facelift. We think it looks really modern, with a sophisticated front end now incorporating hidden lights integrated into the grille design, similar to what you see on the latest Tucson. The headlights are also slimmer and the overall look is very up-market and premium in our opinion.

Most of the side design is pretty much the same as before, albeit with some body-coloured cladding and side skirts. The side profile continues to give off a Cadillac Escalade vibe, making it look like a VIP car, especially in the dark colour options. At the back is a new separated taillight feature, a full-width LED stop light running across the top, and square-shaped exhaust tips to finish it off.

Also new for MY2023 are a set of elegant multi-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels for the Highlander. They suit the flagship variant perfectly in our opinion, making it look very classy and much more expensive than it is. Again, it oozes VIP.

Step inside and you quickly come to the realisation that this is a proper luxury vehicle. Particularly the Highlander. Hyundai has adopted some of the key attributes of the meaning of luxury, applying lots of light and space to this cabin atmosphere thanks to the standard white leather upholstery package. You can option for black or navi blue and warm grey at no extra cost as well.

But we think the white is really crisp. We love the wood-like trimmings across the dash, blending nicely with the door trims so it appears as though it’s carved from one giant tree, and we like the subtle tone changes between the various surface areas to help provide a wholesome 3D depth.

Hyundai has employed some tech updates for the new model to enhance convenience and comfort, with stuff like an uprated wireless phone charger (from 5W to 15W), soft close/open windows, a swap to USB-C charging ports, and a digital rear-view centre mirror coming in. Hyundai’s new Bluelink connectivity suite also debuts with the Palisade, allowing users to engage with their vehicles remotely and check on certain aspects including vehicle position and status.

Up on the dash is the company’s latest 12.3-inch touch-screen system running Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital radio and all of the usual apps, while the driver views another 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Taking a look around you might think some of the functions in here are overwhelming. But it doesn’t take long at all to get used to where everything is. Most controls are ergonomically positioned, too.

Middle row passengers are treated to six cup holders. Yes, six; two in the centre armrest and two more in each door. There’s also charging ports everywhere, climate vents in the ceiling with climate control, and seat heating and cooling for the outer positions. Legroom and headroom levels are not going to be a problem for most people. It’s huge back here.

Even third row passengers are pampered. Legroom is pretty good for this class, and you get yet more cup holders, climate vents, and charging ports. As a family hauler, this thing is fully kitted up and ready to go, right out of the box.

Boot space is respectable with all rows up (311L) thanks to that long rear end. But if you need more room, fold down the third row, which is as easy as pushing a button, and you have heaps of space (1297L). We like the under-floor cubby hole for the roll-out blind, so it has somewhere to go when you do have that third row up.

2023 Hyundai Palisade – THE DRIVE

While it is great to have the availability of a powerful V6 petrol (217kW/355Nm), we can’t see many reasons to opt for it. It is rather thirsty (10.7L/100km officially) and only comes in front-wheel drive form. Hyundai has made some changes to the rear end to improve refinement, adding more insulation and thicker window glass, while a fresh torque converter has been installed in the V6 to assist with power delivery smoothness and response.

These changes do improve the drive experience overall, but there is still some torque-steer to contend with in the V6 under certain demands, and without AWD it just doesn’t feel quite as planted and focused as the 2.2D in our opinion. Peak torque isn’t strong at all, at 355Nm, which means you need to push it to achieve general high-tempo progress in busy traffic. It would be interesting to see AWD with the V6, or better yet, the company’s recent 2.5L turbo-petrol four-cylinder in here (it produces 213kW/422Nm in the Sonata N Line).

The 2.2 diesel continues to come equipped with Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drive system, offering on-demand power for the rear axle when needed. Ground clearance is rated at 203mm, which, combined with AWD, mean the Palisade can tackle light off-road duties with relative ease. It’ll certainly get you down to that secluded camping spot or pull a boat out of the water on a slippery ramp.

We guess it is a shame the 2.2D hasn’t yet switched to the company’s latest SmartStream philosophy, like the Santa Fe and Kia Sorento. Those two get the beaut new eight-speed dual-clutch auto as well. Nonetheless, this engine does provide adequate performance, particularly low-end torque. And this is what you’re going to be relying on most in a vehicle like this.

As for the ride and handling, we always liked the way the Palisade composed itself on the road. The ride is taut but it has no trouble soaking up poorly-maintained country roads. Some soft-roaders in this class are far too soft and wallow about, whereas this strikes the perfect balance.

Perhaps surprisingly though, body control through the corners is excellent. You’d think, just by looking at the size and proportions, this would handle like a boat. But you can really push this thing around and it maintains a strong and sturdy stance, and actually feels much lighter than it is (2019kg in Highlander 8-seat trim). It enjoys taking on curvy roads, in other words. That’s not something that could be said of some of the more heavy-duty options in this class.

2023 Hyundai Palisade – THE VIDEO

2023 Hyundai Palisade – THE VERDICT

The MY23 Palisade builds on – without disrupting – the very well rounded package of the outgoing model. It offers superb handling and feels good on the road, perhaps encouraging you to get out more and explore this country. The tech updates help bring it into the next generation of expectations, while we think the new design is really crisp and sophisticated.

Overall, it is hard to fault this one. It’s a great option for big families looking for an alternative package among a field of common and been-there done-that rivals. This has a distinct (and thick) layer of luxury in its character too, potentially pulling crowds from premium markets. You can even get it with seven or eight seats, with the former featuring twin captain’s chairs in the middle.

Our recommendation is to go for the Highlander if you can, and definitely the 2.2D. The V6 is too thirsty for today but besides the AWD stability of the 2.2D just makes a lot more sense. Especially if you’re carting around a team of your most important people, whether it be family or business.

