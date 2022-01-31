Car News Diesel Mazda SUV Turbo

2022 Mazda CX-8 update now on sale in Australia, from $39,990

Alexi Falson

Mazda Australia has confirmed its refreshed CX-8 lineup for 2022, with the expansion of its petrol engine availability within the lineup, while the range-toppers remain powered by a Skyactiv-D diesel unit.

Mazda says that it is responding to customer demand, with more than 70 per cent of its customers opting for a petrol-powered CX-8 over its diesel siblings. As a result, all front-wheel drive variants are powered by Mazda’s 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol producing 140kW/252Nm, while all-wheel drive variants receive Mazda’s 140kW/450Nm 2.2-litre twin-turbo diesel. Both use a six-speed automatic transmission.

There have been no changes to equipment and feature lists, which means the entry-level CX-8 Sport comes riding on 17-inch alloys, and receives LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera and parking sensors, three-zone climate control and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth and sat-nav as standard.

Opting for the CX-8 Touring variant adds a set of front-mounted parking sensors, LED fog lights, electric heated seats up front, leather upholstery, keyless entry and start, as well as steering wheel-mounted paddles for the transmission.

Stepping up to the CX-8 Touring SP variant adds a set of 19-inch alloys, heated rear seats with red contrasts throughout the interior, black mirrors and front grille, as well as Maztex synthetic leather and suede upholstery.

The Mazda CX-8 GT adds a set of adaptive LED headlights, as well as a panoramic sunroof, powered boot lift, upgraded leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system paired with a ten-speaker BOSE sound system.

Mazda’s CX-8 Askari variant receives a surround-view camera, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, Nappa leather upholstery with special interior trim finishes, a unique front grille design and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster.

Finally, Mazda’s range-topping CX-8 Askari LE comes with two choices of Nappa leather for the interior, as well as a set of captain’s chairs in the second row of the cabin that receive heating and ventilation.

All CX-8 variants retain their five-star ANCAP safety rating, coming equipped with rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assistance, front and rear autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning as standard.

The new model is on sale now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories