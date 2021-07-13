Ferrari exhibits 6290 ‘Prancing Horses’ at 2021 Goodwood Festival

July 13, 2021
Car News, Ferrari, Videos

A record assortment of Ferrari vehicles were presented at the 2021 Goodwood Festival over the weekend, accumulating to a total engine output of over 6290 metric horsepower.

Five models made their UK debut at the event, including the new Roma, Portofino M, 812 GTS, and SF90 Stradale and Spider. The event was the first opportunity for the UK public to see these new models in a special exhibit. An example of each the F8 Tributo and Spider were also on attendance.

Along with an example of the stunning Monza SP2, which features the powertrain from the 812 Superfast only tuned for an additional 10PS, presented a combined output of 6290PS (4690kW). This is apparently a record for Ferrari at a Goodwood event. Yes, it is a rather trivial record, but quite a feat, nonetheless. For perspective, it would take just over 37 Toyota Corollas to hit that output.

Other Ferraris were also showcased at the event, aside from those above in the Michelin Supercar Paddock, including two 488 GT3 Evo 2020 race cars, while Marc Gene, Scuderia Ferrari brand ambassador, drove a 2017 SF70H up the famous hill climb. A 2007 F2007 and 2009 F60 were also on display.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed ran as part of a new ‘pilot event’ program in the UK, as part of initiatives to manage COVID-19. Spectators, the total number of which were capped each day, had to provide evidence of receiving two doses of vaccine at least two weeks before the event, or show a negative test result within 48 hours of arrival.

Check out the video below for a showcase of some of the awesome supercars that ran up the hill. The Ferrari Monza comes in at around the 6:38 mark.

Tags
, , ,

Related Articles

Goodwood Speedweek to replace Festival and Revival events this year
Goodwood Speedweek to replace Festival and Revival events this year
2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed going ahead, under 'pilot event' guidelines
2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed going ahead, under 'pilot event' guidelines
Ferrari SF90 Spider prototype spotted with 'ragtop', literally
Ferrari SF90 Spider prototype spotted with 'ragtop', literally
2022 Toyota GR 86 making dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival
2022 Toyota GR 86 making dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.