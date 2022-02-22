2022 Genesis G80 announced for Australia, adds Sport / Sport Line pack

Large luxury sedan buyers will be interested to hear the 2022 Genesis G80 update has been announced for Australia, and it includes the new Sport variant that was unveiled last year.

The 2022 Genesis G80 range consists of just two main models, including the 2.5T and the 3.5T. These can then be had in standard form, or buyers can apply either the Luxury Package or Sport or Sport Line package for an additional cost. Matte paint is also available with any of the setups.

Powering the 2.5T is a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder producing 224kW and 422Nm, as before, which is sent through an eight-speed auto and into a rear-wheel drive system. As standard the 2.5T comes with new-look 19-inch alloy wheels and there’s an extra USB port for the rear seat area for 2022. Intelligent Speed Limit Assist is also added as standard for the new model.

Adding the new Sport Line package brings in Genesis’s high-tech Road Preview suspension which adapts to the road surface in real-time, larger brakes than before with four-piston front calipers, and new-look 20-inch alloy wheels. There’s also a sporty interior package including a bespoke three-spoke steering wheel, along with an aero kit for the exterior.

Going for the 3.5T gets you a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 that develops 279kW and 530Nm, as before, which is sent through an eight-speed auto and into an all-wheel drive system as standard. The new 3.5T Sport receives rear-wheel steering, Active Road Noise Control, and a new Sport+ driving mode with launch control.

If sportiness is not your desire, the Luxury Package continues to present lush and comfort-oriented features, with a new wireless phone charger for rear passengers and Ergo Motion front seats added for 2022. Three-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with 3D display mode, heated and cooled rear seats, and dual 9.2-inch rear entertainment screens continue as some of the highlights.

The 2022 Genesis G80 2.5T is on sale in Australia now while the 3.5T is scheduled to arrive in March. Genesis has lifted prices, as per industry demands at the moment, but not by much. The 2.5T is up by $1100 and the 3.5T climbs $2100, with no change to the Luxury Package option price. Genesis expects the new Sport and Sport Line packs to account for around 40 per cent of local sales.

As before the G80 is offered with an impressive after-sales care package including five years (or 50,000km) worth of free scheduled services, a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, five years roadside assistance, and five years of ‘Genesis To You’ concierge service. Prices for the new lineup are as follows (excluding on-road costs). The new model will be joined by the G80 Electrified during the second quarter this year.

2022 Genesis G80 2.5T RWD: $86,000

2022 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD: $102,000

Luxury Package: $13,000

Sport/ Sport Line Package: $6000

Matte paint: $2000