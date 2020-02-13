2020 Audi RS Q3, RS Q3 Sportback now on sale in Australia

The hot new 2020 Audi RS Q3 went on sale in Australia today via a brand new online reservation platform. For the first time, buyers can browse and specify their Audi order online with a locally-developed configurator.

Following the announcement of 2020 Q3 Sportback last week, the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback enter the showroom as the new high-performance small SUVs. They both feature the company’s latest 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder petrol engine, and a range of Audi Sport performance highlights.

The 2.5L unit pumps out an impressive 294kW and 480Nm, which his hooked up to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto with quattro all-wheel drive. Out on the tarmac, acceleration from 0-100km/h comes up in a claimed 4.5 seconds – among the very quickest in the class.

Perhaps just as exciting as the launch of the new models is the new online buying platform. As of 10AM this morning, a special online buying hub opened the order books, allowing customers to configure options and colours. And then with a refundable $1000 deposit, secure the reservation. The rest of the transaction is then completed at a local Audi dealer.

This is Audi’s first online buying experience it has offered in Australia, with only a limited number of vehicles going up for grabs. Speaking about the system, Nikki Warburton, chief customer and marketing officer at Audi Australia, said:

“The Audi Online Reservations platform enables customers to configure their vehicle, calculate any finance options they might choose and even enter their trade-in details. The system has been fully developed here to local Australian specifications, in order to provide a seamless experience for our customers.”

As for more about the Aussie-spec RS Q3, both versions come standard with a plethora of features and luxuries. Inside, the MMI navigation plus system with MMI touch, Audi virtual cockpit plus including a 12.3-inch screen, and a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system all come as standard. There’s also a 360-degree parking camera, four USB outlets on board, and wireless phone charging.

The new models are available to order now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs). Audi says the first local deliveries are scheduled to commence during August this year. Head over to the Audi Online Reservation website for more details and to place an order.

2020 Audi RS Q3: $89,900

2020 Audi RS Q3 Sportback: $92,900