2021 DeLorean DMC-12 envisioned, pure perfection

November 26, 2020
Car News, Concepts, Electric, Renderings

The DeLorean DMC-12 is a car embedded in folklore for a variety of reasons. Firstly, it had stainless steel bodywork. Secondly, it had gullwing doors, and, most importantly, it was the star of the Back to the Future film franchise. A time travel machine.

The Giugiaro-designed sports car also gained notoriety for poor assembly and company founder John Z. DeLorean’s involvement in a drug-trafficking scandal. Designer Ángel Guerrera has delivered a treat for the eyes in the form of a modern-day successor.

Guererra is a professional designer who has worked for a multitude of companies, including Rimac for the Concept 2. In reference to the DMC-12’s 40th anniversary since its 1981 debut, the 38-year old said of the car: “This is a thank you to an icon and movie that marked my childhood. This is also a new DeLorean for my son’s generation.”

Guererra’s concept ties to the original with gullwing doors, stainless-steel bodywork and rear louvres, as well as the wedgy silhouette. It features unique body sculpting, deep front and rear valances and slit-like LED head- and tail-lamps too.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

No technical details are mentioned, so we will have to imagine it would most likely be electric powered. The original was powered by a 2.85-litre (Peugeot-Renault-Volvo) V6, churning out a rather modest 97kW. Definitely not as fast as the looks suggested.

If you haven’t already seen PerformanceDrive’s performance test of a V8-converted DeLorean, replete with BTTF-style time travel SFX, then you can see that here.

Tags

Related Articles

Sporty Hyundai 'Prophecy' EV concept previewed, debuts at GenevaSporty Hyundai 'Prophecy' EV concept previewed, debuts at Geneva February 14, 2020
Alpine A110 SportsX concept revealed, inspired by 1970s WRC carAlpine A110 SportsX concept revealed, inspired by 1970s WRC car January 30, 2020
Novitec develops N-Largo wide-body McLaren 720S SpiderNovitec develops N-Largo wide-body McLaren 720S Spider January 14, 2020
2021 Hyundai Tucson 'NX4' envisioned, could be very accurate (video)2021 Hyundai Tucson 'NX4' envisioned, could be very accurate (video) May 19, 2020

Mitchell Jones

Mitchell is a contributing journalist at PerformanceDrive. He has been a passionate petrol-head from a very young age. He is excited by the future of the industry, and considers himself as a bit of a fanatic when it comes to the technical aspects of cars. He is also fascinated by new cars that are popping up in developing markets.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.