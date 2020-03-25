2020 Mazda CX-5 now on sale in Australia from $30,980

Some updates have been announced for Australia’s most popular SUV, with the introduction of the 2020 Mazda CX-5 range. It brings in refinements for a quieter and more comfortable drive, enhanced off-road ability, and improved safety.

Five main trim lines continue to make up the lineup, spanning from the Maxx, Maxx Sport, Touring, GT, to the top Akera. These are powered by three different engine options as before (availability depending on the variant), including a 115kW/200Nm 2.0L petrol, 141kW/252Nm 2.5L petrol, and a 170kW/420Nm 2.5L turbo. There’s also a 140kW/450Nm 2.2L twin-turbo diesel.

All 2020 models feature revised sound deadening materials to help improve noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels. For example, a new headliner offers a 10 per cent improvement in sound absorption, while all petrol models feature enhanced steering vibration reduction measures. The 2.5 turbo receives even further refinements to improve NVH.

For the all-wheel drive models, Mazda is introduced a new Off-Road Traction Assist function that essentially locks the rear differential, working with the traction control system. This can be activated at the touch of a button. Mazda says the system intelligently monitors traction and distributes torque accordingly.

For all models from the Maxx Sport and above Mazda is introducing paddle shifters for the automatic transmission. Meanwhile the base Maxx grade welcomes the full 8.0-inch media screen size featured on the upper variants. A new key fob design, and Polymetal Grey Metallic is now available on all.

Lastly, safety is boosted thanks to autonomous emergency braking equipped on all variants, with Smart City Brake Support and nighttime pedestrian detection on all trim lines. Some of this have previously been reserved only for upper models.

The company says the 2020 Mazda CX-5 goes on sale in Australia from March, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):