Volkswagen wraps up final testing for 2024 Touareg facelift

With Volkswagen gearing up for the launch of its mid-cycle update for the 2024 Touareg in the middle of the year, the company has just wrapped up winter testing its prototypes near the Arctic Circle.

Volkswagen says we can expect to see a “comprehensive technical and visual update” of its flagship SUV, with the 2024 Touareg set to gain a redesigned front and rear end, a reworked chassis and a new suspension setup.

The company remains tight-lipped as to technical specs of the updated Touareg, other than telling us about its high-definition IQ.Light matrix headlights that contain 192,00 micro-LEDs in each headlight, and the new illuminated VW logo on the rear end.

We also know that the chassis has been further developed, and a new roof load sensor now talks to the chassis electronics to allow more agility while unloaded, as well as the new setup for the steel springs and optional two-chamber air suspension package.

Inside, the 2024 Touareg is set to gain VW’s ‘Innovision Cockpit’ which is headlined by a 15-inch touch-screen infotainment system and a suite of software integrations for the HD map data, voice control system and smartphone integration.

Volkswagen points out in the release that the Touareg R eHybrid remains “the highlight in the product line” – it has seen its Australian introduction delayed by quite a number of months now.

With the mid-cycle update on the horizon, it seems likely that VW could push back the Touareg R’s Australian launch even further, awaiting deliveries of the updated Touareg rather than bringing the pre-updated models to Australia.

Whenever it does end up arriving, the Touareg R eHybrid will likely come packing the same 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine paired with an electric motor producing a combined 340kW/700Nm from the previous model.

The 14.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack offers an all-electric driving range of 47km on the WLTP cycle, while the 0-100km/h time stands at 5.1 seconds.

Other than that, we don’t have too much to report until the point VW releases the updated Touareg to the world sometime in the middle of the year.