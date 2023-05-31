Tesla drops 50 spots as Toyota tops auto brands in reputation rankings

Tesla’s reputation among buyers and current owners has taken a tumble while Toyota remains the most trusted auto manufacturer, according to the 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100 results.

The poll looked at 100 of the biggest brands operating in the US, with Toyota taking sixth place overall – the only auto manufacturer to score in the ‘excellent’ range – followed by Honda, Subaru and BMW Group.

Interestingly, the poll shows a major decline in Tesla’s perceived reputation in the United States, with the electric vehicle specialist dropping fifty places between 2016 and 2023 to 62nd overall.

Tesla secured high scores for its perceived vision and the trajectory of the business as a whole, but returned ‘fair’ results when it came to brand trust and the public’s judge of its character.

Other highlights of the poll include General Motors jumping 18 places up to 34, Ford jumping nine spots in the poll to 32nd place and Chrysler dropping 22 places to 67th position in the poll.

The poll was based on surveys from 16,310 Americans, conducted between March 13-28, and for those curious, Patagonia took the top spot overall.

We’ve listed the top-scoring automotive manufacturers below:

6: Toyota (81% score)

13: Honda Motor Company (79.8% score)

16: Subaru (79.4% score)

24: BMW Group (78.2% score)

32: Ford Motor Company (77.6% score)

34: General Motors (77.5% score)

56: Volkswagen Group (75.1% score)

62: Tesla Motors (74.3% score)

67: Chrysler (73.3% score)