Subaru Confirms 2024 Arrival for BRZ tS in Australia

Subaru has confirmed that it will add a new performance flagship atop the BRZ lineup in 2024, with the arrival of the BRZ tS. The news came via Subaru’s attendance of the SubiNats owners’ festival, with the company giving punters a sneak-peek at a prototype version of the BRZ tS that will sit as a new halo variant.

The tS name comes from the short-form version of ‘tuned by STI’, which has seen the BRZ tS receive a host of performance-focused upgrades.

The additions are headlined by a new suspension tune, upgraded front and rear brakes courtesy of Brembo, a set of bespoke 18-inch alloys, black mirrors, a shark fin antenna, and some exterior ‘tS’ badging, including logos integrated into the front headlights. Inside, the BRZ tS picks up leather and Ultrasuede sports seats with STI embossing, an a red STI push-button starter and an exclusive digital instrument cluster with STI logos and Bordeaux highlights.

Power for the BRZ tS will still come supplied by the same 2.4-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine pushing out 174kW of power and 249Nm of torque to the rear wheels. The company says that the BRZ tS will arrive on Australian shores at some point in 2024, with prices and specs set to be confirmed ahead of its arrival.

“The BRZ is a fantastic all-round package and Subaru engineers have now gone one step further with the tS variants, handling, performance and design,” says Subaru’s Managing Director, Blair Read.

“The engineering attention to detail is what makes the BRZ the complete driver’s package,” he added. You can check out a video of our 0-100km/h testing of the WRX GT & tS below to get a taste of how Subaru’s tS upgrades over the standard platform translate to on-road performance.