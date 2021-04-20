Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet lands in Australia, only 1 in the country

Rolls-Royce is making news today after bringing its special edition Dawn Silver Bullet Collection to Australian shores. It is one of just 50 units currently in existence around the world, and this example is the only one in the country.

The Dawn Silver Bullet has been created as a roadster variant of the Dawn Drophead, and features special touches like an aerodynamic cowling replacing the rear seats, as well as a bespoke ultra-metallic Brewster Silver paint finish.

Rolls-Royce says the styling is based on some of the most iconic roadsters of the 1920s, with new dark headlights, a new front bumper finisher, and partly-polished wheels finished with a single pinstripe.

The most notable styling tweak, however, is definitely that new aero cowling that replaces the burden of accommodating any guests in the rear of the cabin. Instead, you’re treated to a tan-finished aero cowling and vapour-blasted titanium finisher emblazoned with the Silver Bullet name.

The company says that the two-seater Dawn Silver Bullet “embodies the classic roadster spirit and driving experience, beauty and sophistication, with an exhilarating sense of uncompromised freedom”.

It’s powered by Rolls-Royce’s iconic 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 unit that produces 420kW and 820Nm. Paul Harris, Rolls-Royce’s Asia Pacific regional director, said:

“Dawn Silver Bullet builds on the premise of Dawn’s seductive, open-top, super-luxury motoring experience. Its bold, contemporary design is a foil to current events, an ode to the heady pioneering motoring of the roaring twenties, driven by optimism, opportunity and a love for the open road. It speaks a unique language to our new, younger customers who are after a luxurious roadster offering the absolute pinnacle of travel experiences.”

If you’re interested, the Dawn Silver Bullet has a sticker price of AU$893,00, not including stamp-duty or other on-road costs. You’ll have to be quick, though, with just fifty units slated for the entire production run, competition will no doubt be fierce for this slice of history.

The only Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Drophead in Australia is currently on show at its Brisbane showroom.