Red CentreNATS car event in Alice Springs locked in to 2026

No doubt one of Australia’s (and world’s?) most remote car events, the Red CentreNATS, has been locked in for another four years, boosting tourism in Northern Territory, and giving car fans the opportunity to gather in such an iconic part of Australia’s landscape.

The event is one of the only places in the country where entrants are able to drive their hugely-modified yet unregistered cars on public roads. That’s thanks to a temporary permit system, and it gives enthusiasts an opportunity to cruise around in a very unique environment, on normal roads, while fans can witness the mesmerising spectacle.

It all takes place in Alice Springs, pretty much smack-bang in the middle of the country, and is put together by the Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC) and Red CentreNATS event partner, Summernats. The event has now been locked in through 2022 to 2026. Tim Watsford, NTMEC chief executive, said:

So, what’s it about? Well, the event includes a huge range of fun-filled activities, from drag racing, show ‘n’ shine, driving parades, motorkhana, and of course burnouts and dyno competition. There’s also a 4×4 course and motorbikes. This year’s event is currently underway and will finish this Sunday, September 5.