Mitsubishi Confirms Model Grades & Timing For All-New MY24 Triton

Mitsubishi says that the first examples of the all-new MY24 Triton ute will be touching down in Australia in February, 2024, with the company offering the Triton in a four-pronged lineup.

In case you missed it, Mitsubishi launched the latest-generation Triton just yesterday; for a deep-dive into the updates on offer, you can check out our previous report here.

When it arrives, Mitsubishi will offer the Triton in four variants split across double cab and club cab bodies, with 4×2 systems for the base models and 4×4 variants for higher-spec variants.

The range kicks off with the GLX and moves north to the GLX+, further again to the GLS and tops-out with the flagship Triton GSR.

All of Mitsubishi’s five Triton variants will come powered by a 2.4-litre bi-turbo diesel unit kicking up 150kW of power and 470Nm of torque, with both 4×2 and 4×4 variants receiving an updated six-speed automatic.

Mitsubishi says that a six-speed manual will be offered on some variants post-launch.

The Triton measures in at 5320mm, making it 15mm longer than the outgoing Triton while offering a 130mm wheelbase extension.

Dimension (Dual Cab models) Measure (change) Body length 5,320mm (+15mm) Body width 1,865mm (+50mm) Wheelbase 3,130mm (+130mm) Tray length 1,555mm (+35mm) Interior shoulder room 1,479mm (+49mm) Hip point couple 780mm (+40mm) Towing capacity 3,500kg (+400kg)

Significantly, the updated bi-turbo diesel unit on offer has brought the Triton’s braked towing figures up to 3500; an increase of 400kg.

The company is yet to confirm a full spec rundown of the Triton, though has given us some equipment updates including the adoption of a new 9.0-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay, and a 7.0-inch instrument cluster with sat-nav integration.

You’ll also find adaptive cruise control for the first time in a Triton, joined by active yaw control, front and rear cross-traffic alerts and a centre airbag.

The Triton will come packaged with Mitsubishi’s outstanding warranty program that offers ten years of coverage, so long as the Triton is serviced within the company’s network.

Mitsubishi will confirm pricing and further specification details for the Triton closer to its launch in early 2024, with the first units set to enter production in Thailand by December.