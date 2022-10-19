Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV revealed, two AMG flagships

Mercedes-Benz has given us a look at some details of its upcoming EQE fully electric large SUV, which features a range of four variants, headlined by AMG’s first battery-electric performance SUV that pushes out 505kW.

The EQE SUV range rides on a bespoke battery-electric platform providing body dimensions of 4863mm in length, 1940mm in width, 1686mm tall and offers a wheelbase spanning 3030mm, which is a fraction larger than the current GLE SUV.

Kicking off the range is the EQE 350+. It receives an electric motor pushing out 215kW/565Nm to the rear wheels, while the EQE 350 4MATIC pushes out the same 215kW of power but brings torque figures up to 765Nm, channeled to all four wheels. Stepping further up the range to the EQE 500 4MATIC brings outputs to 300kW/858Nm.

The company has also confirmed that the EQE SUV range will receive a pair of performance flagships in the form of the EQE 43 4MATIC and the range-topping EQE 53 4MATIC.

The EQE 43 4MATIC pushes out 350kW/858Nm, while the EQE 53 4MATIC throws out 460kW/950Nm in base form, rising to 505kW/1000Nm with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package.

The company says the EQE 43 4MATIC sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds, while the 53 4MATIC with the optional AMG performance pack drops this down to just 3.5 seconds.

Power for the range is supplied by a lithium-ion battery pack measuring 90.6kWh, with a 400V architecture. This offers up to 590km of range for lower powered variants, while the AMG variants drop to between 431-488km.

Underneath, the standard EQE range receives four-link suspension at the front and independent multi-link suspension at the rear, with air suspension available as an optional extra.

AMG variants pick up air suspension with adaptive damping, rear-axle steering and AMG’s active roll stabilisation as standard and a set of Michelin Pilot Sport EV M01 tyres, while carbon ceramic discs remain an optional extra.

Inside, Mercedes is reserving its massive MBUX infotainment system for the options section, while the rest of the cabin is very reminiscent of the current EQE sedan.

In terms of practicality, Mercedes says the EQE SUV has a boot measuring 520L, which expands to 1686L with the second row folded.

Finally, the EQE SUV is set to be packaged with a ten-year/250,000km warranty for the battery that Mercedes will replace free of charge if battery capacity drops below 70 per cent.

Mercedes says that the EQE SUV will be arriving here in Australia some time in 2023. We’ll be sure to report back on pricing and specifications closer to its official launch.