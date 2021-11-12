Car News Concepts Electric Kia SUV

Kia EV9 concept previewed again, reveals chunky design

Brett Davis

Kia has sent out more teaser images of its EV9 concept, which will eventually spawn the EV9 fully electric large SUV for the market.

These preview images show a very edgy and muscular design, not really seen on other Kia products. There’s a defined two-stage slab approach, with the cabin glasshouse sitting atop a chunky torso.

Kia describes the design as progressive and ultramodern, and a design that hints at contemporary recreation. We guess that means it’s not technically an off-roader, but it suggests it can support modern ‘glamping’ excursions and urban exploring.

We also get a glimpse of the interior, which, again, is very modern. It shows off a super-clean and clutter-free dash with one massive wide-screen display running across the top, as well as a yoke-style steering wheel.

The EV9 will be Kia’s second bespoke fully electric vehicle to be based on Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP layout, after the EV6. Powertrain details are yet to be uncovered but simply looking at the top EV6 GT, it offers a twin-motor setup that develops a whopping 430kW and 740Nm. In other words, there’s certainly good potential here.

The concept will be unveiled in full at the LA Auto Show next week, starting November 17. A showroom version isn’t set to arrive for at least 12 months.

