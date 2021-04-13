Ferrari ranks 3rd in global reputation survey, Lego number 1

Ferrari has taken out third place in the 2021 Global RepTrak 100 brand reputation rankings, with Maranello’s iconic prancing horse standing out thanks to public perception of its financial performance and leadership.

The numbers come from RepTrak, who published its 2021 Global 100, claiming it to be the “definitive ranking of corporate reputation” for the world’s leading companies. Ferrari was one of just two automotive brands that made the cut in RepTrak’s top 10, with motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson sneaking into fifth spot with a score of 78.1.

BMW came in at 23rd place with a score of 76.1, Rolls-Royce at 27th with a score of 76.0, and finally Daimler at 75th place with a score of 73.4.

The Boston-based firm polled a total of 68,577 respondents across 15 countries about their attitude towards the world’s largest brands with more than $2 billion in revenue.

From there, they analyse millions of data points taken from those brands that contribute to the overall reputation. These factors include a brand’s products and services, innovation, workplace culture, governance, citizenship, leadership and financial performance. RepTrak said: