DMC Launches Carbon Fibre Aero, Exhaust and Performance Pack for Lamborghini Revuelto

For those thinking the Lamborghini Revuelto’s factory styling package is a bit bland, the exotic car bodykit wizards at DMC have just launched a carbon fibre aero package, titanium exhaust and a performance upgrade for the flagship raging bull.

DMC’s kits have been named the “Schumacher” and the “Molto Veloce”, the former of which picks up a motorsport-inspired rear-wing, with production capped at just 88 units in total and a unique build plaque on the wing as a homage to the seven-time F1 champ.

There’s also a far more aggressive front splitter with larger air vents, a revised rear bumper with a larger diffuser, upgraded side sills and a redesigned side air intake for the V12 beating heart, all of which are made from your choice of forged or pre-impregnated carbon fibre.

The Molto Veloce pack takes its inspiration from the Aventador SVJ and features a more subtle rear wing design over the Schumacher while offering a heap of aggressive tweaks over the standard Revuelto styling package.

On top of the bodykits, DMC also has a performance upgrade courtesy of the Gintani tuning house that extracts an additional 65kW from the 6.5-litre plug-in hybrid monster, bringing its total power to 812kW.

There’s also a ZESAD titanium exhaust system on offer, as well as a set of AL13 forged wheels as optional extras to go with the carbon fibre bodywork.

DMC is pricing the kits at USD $49,990 a piece, or USD $88,888 as a package for Revuelto owners looking to change its character from time to time.