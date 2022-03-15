Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept previewed, to spawn production model

Audi has sent out some teasers of its all-new A6 Avant e-tron concept, which is set to spawn a production electric vehicle of the same name in the future.

The Audi e-tron GT is essentially a Porsche Taycan underneath. Well, it shares some fundamental components including the platform. However, Audi is yet to offer a wagon derivative like the Taycan Cross Turismo. That’s where this A6 Avant e-tron is set to step in.

While the Taycan and e-tron GT are sports sedans featuring a unique high-performance battery architecture, the A6 e-tron is set to be more of an executive-style vehicle. Audi is yet to offer a large electric wagon, kind of similar to the Taycan Cross Turismo, which is where this will likely step in. An Allroad version might also be deployed offering similar off-road capability to the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Audi has sent out some teasers showing what it calls a concept model. The images show various sections of the bodywork, including a filled-in front grille, camera-based side mirrors, and sporty lower skirting. We also get a glimpse of the interesting taillight LEDs. Much of this is set to inspire a showroom version.

Last year Audi unveiled the A6 e-tron concept (below), which was a fully electric sleek sedan. We can probably turn to that for some clues on what to expect here as well.

It featured a 100kWh battery system offering 800V charging at up to 270kW, offering a range of up to 700km. Audi spoke about 0-100km/h times of under 7.0 seconds, or under 4.0 seconds in performance models.

Since Audi is yet to launch a production version of that A6 e-tron sedan concept car, we wouldn’t expect the wagon to arrive until next year. Production delays experienced across the auto industry will no doubt slow things down a bit. Audi says the “fully electric” wagon concept will be unveiled soon, however.