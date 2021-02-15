2021 Citroen C3 Aircross debuts, under evaluation for Australia

February 15, 2021
Citroen has unveiled a nifty facelift for the 2021 C3 Aircross. It showcases a freshened up design inside and out, new customisation options, and improved practicality.

Starting with the design, the new model features a completely new front end that incorporates a grille and headlight design inspired by the CXPERIENCE concept car. The SUV is also enhanced with wheel arch and lower-body protection trims, front and rear skid plates, and roof bars.

Customers will be able to select from three new exterior colours (seven in total), including Khaki Grey, Polar White and Voltaic Blue. To add further distinction, buyers are also offered four different colour packs, with special effects in Anodised Orange and Anodised Dark Blue available.

Options for the interior also help to enhance personalisation, with four colour packs including Hype Grey, Metropolitan Graphite, Urban Blue, and Standard. Each promises a separate identity. Passengers are treated to the ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats as well, expressing four main comfort aspects; visual comfort, welcome comfort, posture comfort, and dynamic comfort.

Practicality is improved thanks to a modular interior layout, including a sliding rear bench seat (150mm of adjustment), split in two parts, along with a flat-folding front passenger seat to provide a maximum load length of 2.4m. Boot space varies from 410-520L, with up to 1289L available when the rear seat is folded down.

A new centre console design brings in a large storage space at the rear, complete with a sliding shutter, while rear passengers get flip-down cup holders and pockets in the backs of the front seats. Additional storage areas are provided on the bottom of the centre console.

New for the dash is a 9.0-inch touch-screen media interface, promising improved user-friendliness, clarity and practicality. A top-rear vision camera comes as standard, and there are 12 driving aids available, including speed sign recognition, autonomous emergency braking, and auto high-beam headlights. Speaking about the new model, Vincent Cobée, CEO at Citroen, said:

“C3 Aircross still expresses all its modernity and originality with a true SUV attitude, an unmatched roominess and modularity and technologies that make everyday life easier. We wanted to capitalise on these strong points and bring it towards greater maturity in the expression of its design and more comfort on board.”

The 2021 Citroen C3 Aircross is currently under evaluation for the Australian market. Given the new C3 hatch has just launched, we’d expect the Aircross version to arrive later this year. In the current C3 Aircross power comes from a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder that produces 81kW and 205Nm, sent through front-wheel drive only (same as regular C3 setup).

