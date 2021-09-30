2022 Lexus ES now on sale in Australia from $61,620

Lexus has finalised prices for the new 2022 ES lineup in Australia, with the seventh-generation sedan receiving new a new powertrain option, as well as more tech as standard, and the addition of a new entry-level variant.

For the first time, Lexus is now offering two powertrain options across three trim levels, with prices kicking off from $61,620 for the ES 250 Luxury, stretching out to $78,180 for the flagship ES 300h Sports Luxury variant.

The new powertrain comes in the form of a lightweight 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 152kW and 243Nm, weighing 60kg less than its hybrid counterpart. Power is thrown to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It joins Lexus’s existing 2.5-litre hybrid-electric powertrain in the ES 300h, which produces a combined 160kW and 423Nm, sent through a CVT automatic.

Standard features on the entry ES 250 Luxury include a moonroof, heated front seats, a 12.-3-inch infotainment system with sat-nav, digital radio, voice controls, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, keyless entry, and a 10-speaker sound system, as well as a host of safety equipment as standard. Opting for the ES 250 Luxury Enhancement Pack adds wireless smartphone charging to the mix, as well as rear-side privacy glass and a large head-up display for the driver.

The range then moves to the ES 300h Luxury. It receives a rear spoiler and power-adjustable steering column. For those looking for a little more luxury, the Enhancement Pack adds a powered boot lift, 18-inch alloys, panoramic-view parking cameras, 14-way adjustable ventilated seats, side blinds and a powered sunshade at the rear.

For sporty car fans, the ES 250 F Sport and ES 300h F Sport both receive adaptive LED headlights, a revised front grille and sporty bodykit, 19-inch alloy wheels, performance dampers front and rear, F Sport seats, an 8.0-inch driver display, and some added interior flair with F Sport badges. The ES 250 F Sport receives a standard sports suspension setup, while the ES 300h F Sport includes adaptive variable suspension.

Opting for the Enhancement Pack for the ES 300h F Sport brings in a heated steering wheel and 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, while the ES 300h Sports Luxury receives semi-aniline leather upholstery, reclining heated rear seats, side door blinds and a power rear sunshade.

The expansion of the Lexus ES lineup comes in light of strong demand for the company’s mid-size sedan, which saw 183 per cent year-on-year growth back in 2019, and 20.3 per cent per cent growth to August 2021, over the same eight months in 2020.

The updated ES range is now on sale in Australia, with prices starting from the following (exclude on-road costs):

2022 Lexus ES 250 Luxury: $61,620

2022 Lexus ES 250 Luxury with Enhancement Pack: $63,120

2022 Lexus ES 250 F Sport: $70,860



2022 Lexus ES 300h Luxury: $63,550

2022 Lexus ES 300h Luxury with Enhancement Pack: $71,810

2022 Lexus ES 300h F Sport: $72,930

2022 Lexus ES 300h F Sport with Enhancement Pack: $76,530

2022 Lexus ES 300h Sports Luxury: $78,180