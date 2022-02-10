2022 Haval Jolion Vanta special edition announced for Australia

Great Wall Motors has announced that its Haval Jolion SUV will be receiving a limited-run of special edition Vanta models for 2022, following the success of its H6 Vanta edition.

GWM says that 500 units of the Jolion Vanta will make their way to Australian shores, each of which receive a Mars Red metallic paint finish with a heap of black design contrasts to help the Vanta stand out from the standard lineup.

The black theme extends to the fog lamp surrounds, lower bumper and door trim, as well as the alloys and roof rails that add to the Vanta’s two-tone finish.

Key features for the Jolion Vanta include a set of black 18-inch alloy wheels, head-up display, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch infotainment system and a wireless smartphone charger, as well as leather upholstery, surround-view camera and adaptive cruise control system.

This is in addition to the Jolion’s existing safety suite, which includes autonomous emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alerts, safe exit and lane departure warnings.

Power remains supplied by GWM’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder that kicks out 110kW/210Nm to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The Jolion Vanta comes packaged with a seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty that includes five years of roadside assistance and five years of capped-price servicing. Prices start from $34,485 (drive-away).