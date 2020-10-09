2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV now on sale in Australia

Mid-size SUV buyers are already spoiled for choice, but now Mitsubishi Australia is throwing another interesting option into the works with the introduction of the 2021 Outlander PHEV.

Three main variant grades are being presented, spanning from the ES, GSR, to the top Exceed. All are powered by a 2.4-litre petrol engine that’s paired with a pair of electric motors. The electric motors work with a 13.8kWh battery, providing an impressive combined output of 157kW.

Thanks to the front motor (60kW) and rear motor (70kW), the system is able to drive on electric power alone for up to 54km. It then recharges automatically via the regenerative braking system, or, owners can plug in the SUV at various outlets.

Using a Type 1 socket, Mitsubishi says the charge time is about 7 hours. Using a Type 2 socket the time is cut to about 3 hours, while a DC fast charger only requires 25 minutes of charging.

All models come with a suite of advanced safety features as standard, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, a rear-view camera, and auto high-beam headlights. All models also come with an 8.0-inch touch-screen inside supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with digital radio.

Moving up to the GSR adds some unique trimmings, such as black exterior highlights, black and machined 18-inch alloy wheels, and a unique microsuede interior trim with leather side sections for the seats. Also unique is a premium Bilstein suspension setup.

At the top of the range the Exceed adds LED auto-levelling headlights, an electric sunroof, leather seats, headlight washers, and in-built sat-nav. It also includes a surround-view parking camera, chrome exterior trimmings, and a colour-coded roof and rear spoiler.

The new model is on sale now from the following prices. Mitsubishi is offering special drive-away pricing for the release:

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ES: $47,990 RRP ($51,990 drive-away)

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GSR: $52,490 RRP ($56,490 drive-away)

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Exceed: $56,490 RRP ($60,990 drive-away)