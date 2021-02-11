2021 Honda HR-V design exposed via patent images

February 12, 2021
Car News, Honda, SUV

Some patent images have surfaced online which are said to showcase the design of the all-new 2021 Honda HR-V small SUV. By the looks of it, the new model will be quite a bit longer than the current version.

The patent images reveal a completely new look for the popular crossover, starting with an interesting front end and grille section. Honda appears to be going for a much larger grille, in the trending hexagonal shape, while the headlights feature LED daytime running lights across the top.

Around at the back the rear door in particular looks much longer than the current model, potentially allowing for easier access to the rear seat and more space once inside. This is an area where the current model is lacking a bit, compared with some rivals.

Honda has already sent out some preview images of the new model, and has confirmed it will be unveiled on February 18. It’s worth noting the rear side profile teaser does resemble the design shown in these patent images. We’re not entirely sure where the patent was lodged, however, it was apparently filed by Honda.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The new model will be available with a new “two-motor e:HEV” powertrain. Details haven’t been confirmed yet but Honda does offer a similar package in the overseas Jazz, comprising of a 1.5-litre petrol paired with two electric motors. The system output is 80kW and 253Nm.

In other areas, the 2021 HR-V is expected to bring in some big improvements to in-car connectivity and entertainment, likely including a fresh touch-screen and digitised instrument cluster. Honda’s typical innovation and practicality measures are set to continue as well.

All will be revealed next week, with showroom entry in Australia anticipated for later in the year.

Tags

Related Articles

2021 Isuzu MU-X design revealed via patent images, looks longer?2021 Isuzu MU-X design revealed via patent images, looks longer? September 29, 2020
2021 Nissan X-Trail patent images surface, reveal new design2021 Nissan X-Trail patent images surface, reveal new design April 1, 2020
2021 Nissan X-Trail leaked online, shows fresh design2021 Nissan X-Trail leaked online, shows fresh design April 17, 2020
2022 Nissan Z car design confirmed via patent images2022 Nissan Z car design confirmed via patent images January 14, 2021

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.